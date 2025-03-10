ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls face off as the Columbus Blue Jackets face the New Jersey Devils. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Devils prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come in to the game at 31-24-8 on the year, which is good for fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Still, the Blue Jackets currently hold the top wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Further, the Blue Jackets made acquisitions at the trade deadline to shore up their depth. In their last game, they faced the New York Rangers. Justin Danforth got the scoring started in the first period, but Artemi Panarin would tie the game in the period. In the second, Adam Fantilli would score twice, but the Rangers would tie it again. Still, the Blue Jackets would get two more in the second period, and then score twice in the third on their way to a 7-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Devils are 34-25-6 on the year, placing them in third in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils also added at the trade deadline, bringing in more depth. In their last game, the Devils faced the Flyers. Cody Glass scored his first goal with the Devils to open the game. Erik Haula would score in the second period to grow the lead. After the Flyers got one back in the third, an empty net goal would seal the game as the Devils won the game 3-1.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Devils Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +142

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Devils

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets top line is led by Kirill Marchenko. Marchenko is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals, coming in with 24 goals and 37 assists this year, good for 61 total points. He is joined on the line by Adam Fantilli and Dmitri Voronkov. Fantilli comes in with 21 goals and 20 asssits this year. Meanwhile, Voronkov is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 20 goals and 22 assists this year.

The Blue Jackets leader in points this year comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski leads the team in assists as well, coming in with 48 assists, while he has scored 20 goals, good for 68 total points. Meanwhile, the second line is home to Kent Johnson. Johnson is third on the team in points this year, coming in with 20 goals and 23 assists on the year.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal for the Blue Jackets in this one. He is 22-16-4 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage. He is 3-2 in his last five starts, with three games with a save percentage of .930 or better.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Devils consists of the trio of Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Stefan Noesen. Meier is fourth on the team in points this year, coming in with 17 goals and 24 assists. Hischier is third on the team in points, coming in with 26 goals and 23 assists. His goal total is also second on the team, just behind Jack Hughes, who is still out of the lineup. Finally, Noesen is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 14 assists.

The team leader in assists this year, while sitting tied for first on the team in points is Jesper Bratt. Bratt has 17 goals and 53 assits this year, good for 70 points. He is joined on the line by Dawson Mercer, who has 15 goals and 13 assists. Further, Luke Hughes has been solid from the blue line this year, having five goals and 24 assists on the season.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. He is 21-12-5 on the year with a 2.34 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. Markstom has had some struggles as of late though. He is 0-3 in his last three starts since returning to the lineup.

Final Blue Jackets-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, they are missing their top defenseman in Dougie Hamilton and their biggest scoring threat in Jack Hughes. Further, Jacob Markstrom has allowed 12 goals in his last three games since returning to the lineup for the first time since the end of January. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are scoring 3.33 goals per game, and in their last seven games they have scored 30 goals. The Blue Jackets are playing well right now and will get the win in this one.

