The Toronto Blue Jays are in the Lone Star State to take on the Houston Astros Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Astros prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Blue Jays-Astros Projected Starters

Chris Bassitt vs. Ronel Blanco

Chris Bassitt (2-0) with a 0.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 23.1 innings pitched, 5 walks, 31 strikeouts, .227 oBA

Last Start: vs. Atlanta Braves: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 3 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 10 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 0.73 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 12.1 innings pitched, 1 walk, 14 strikeouts, .200 oBA

Ronel Blanco (1-2) with a 6.48 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 16.2 innings pitched, 10 walks, 17 strikeouts, .281 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: Loss, 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout

Home Splits: 2 starts, 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10.0 innings pitched, 4 walks, 13 strikeouts, .229 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Astros Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -104

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Astros

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet One, Space City Home Network

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Bassitt is a legitimate Cy Young contender this season. He has been incredible in his first four starts of the season, and he is showing no signs of slowing down. The right-hander has been dominating the strike zone, and he is limiting the hits. Additionally, Opponents are just 1-for-26 with runners in scoring position off of Bassitt. With the way Bassitt is pitching, the Blue Jays are going to have a great chance to win Tuesday night.

Toronto has a good chance to put up some runs in this game. Ronel Blanco has not been the same pitcher this year than he was just one season ago. The right-hander has allowed opponents to hit .281 off him, and he is walking batters at a very high rate. Toronto has to take advantage of this Tuesday night. If they can keep themselves in the zone, the Blue Jays should be able to put up some runs and win this game on the road.

Why The Astros Will Cover The Spread/Win

Houston was able to have a big offensive night in the first game of this series Monday night. The Astros scored seven runs on 10 hits, including four doubles. Eight of the nine starters in Houston's lineup recorded at least one hit. Additionally, the team got plenty of production from the bottom of the order. The Astros need a couple of their hitters to produce against Chris Bassitt. If Houston can hit the ball Tuesday night the way they did on Monday, they will be able to win this game.

The Astros are starting to look like a playoff team after starting off the season slow. They have now won three of their last four games. Over the weekend, Houston was able to win two of three games against a very good San Diego Padres team. In their last four games, the Astros have allowed just nine total runs. Their pitching has been leading the team, and the Astros will need Ronel Blanco to lead the way in this one. With the way Houston has played lately, it will not be surprising to see them win this game.

Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick

In a game that features Chris Bassitt vs. Ronel Blanco, I am going to be on Bassitt. I will take the Blue Jays to win this game.

Final Blue Jays-Astros Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-104)