The Toronto Blue Jays are on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox Monday night in an AL East matchup. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Blue Jays-Red Sox Projected Starters

Easton Lucas vs. Richard Fitts

Easton Lucas is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: vs. Washington Nationals: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts

Richard Fitts is making his second start of the season.

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Loss, 6.0 innings pitched, 6 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

How to Watch Blue Jays-Red Sox

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: SportsNet Canada, NESN

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Toronto is handing the ball to Easton Lucas, and he had an excellent first start of the season. He went five shutout innings while allowing just one hit. That was against an inferior hitting team in the Nationals, but his ability to shut them down is very encouraging. Toronto will need Lucas to be at his best Monday night. Boston is a good hitting team, but if Lucas pitches the way he did in his first start, the Blue Jays will be in good shape to win.

Toronto is ninth in the MLB in batting average heading into Monday. They are ninth in hits, but they do not collect a lot of extra base hits. The Blue Jays have to find those extra bases in this game. Still, they put the ball in play, and they get on base. Toronto just signed Vladimir Guerrero to a long extension, so maybe he will be rejuvenated with the new contract. If Guerrero can lead the offense, and the Blue Jays get extra bases, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have won five games in a row after sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend. In their 10 games, the Red Sox have scored 63 runs, which is the third-most in the MLB. Additionally, they rank first in doubles, second in walks drawn, fourth in stolen bases, fourth in batting average, and third in team OPS. The new duo of Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman is turning out to be deadly while Wilyer Abreu is having an incredible start to the year. If Boston continues to hit the ball well, the Red Sox will win this game.

The Blue Jays were just swept by the New York Mets. In the series, the Blue Jays scored just three total runs. As a team, they hit just .186 in the three games with an OPS of .532, and only four extra base hits. They are not swinging the bat well right now, and the Red Sox should be able to shut them down. Richard Fitts had a pretty good start in his first outing, and he should be able to follow that up with another Monday night. If Toronto continues to struggle at the plate, the Red Sox will win.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays are struggling right now while the Red Sox are playing great. I will take the Red Sox to win this game Monday night.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox ML (-134)