ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues will attempt to stay hot as they head into Denver for a showdown with the Colorado Avalanche. It almost feels like playoff hockey as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Blues-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Avalanche leads the head-to-head series 90-78-11. Furthermore, the Avs have gone 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Blues, including 2-1 in the past three games at Ball Arena. The Blues won the last game 3-1 on February 23, 2025. Prior to that, the Avalanche blanked the Blues 5-0.

Here are the Blues-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Avalanche Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +162

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Blues vs Avalanche

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, ALT + FanDuel Sportrs Missouri

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues currently hold the second wildcard spot and have won eight straight games. This winning streak has given them all the momentum they need as they head into a brutal road showdown with the Avalanche. Ultimately, they hope to replicate their success from last time when they beat the Avs at home.

The Blues fell behind 1-0 in the game. Then, they started their rally in the second period when Brayden Schenn leveyed a shot to tie the game. Colton Parayko tied the game. Then, Dylan Holloway made it 3-1 with 10 seconds left. The Blues finished with 25 shots on goal while winning 53 percent of the faceoffs. Overall, all three goals were even on even-strength as the Blues did not have a single powerplay chance.

The offense will need to get more from Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, and the rest of the top two lines. Substantially, they must find ways to create shots and build momentum. The Blues cannot fall behind early, as it will be tougher to rally on the road, especially against a team that has won 11 games in a row at Ball Arena.

Jordan Binnington was efficient in this game, stopping 28 shots and allowing just one goal. Now, he will get another start and hopes to replicate his success. Binnington will play behind a defense that does not have Parayko available for the next weeks. Yet, he expects the defense can still do well, especially after killing off the only penalty they faced, leveling 20 hits, and blocking 15 shots.

The Blues will cover the spread if their offense creates space and gets good scoring chances. Then, they must limit Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and the rest of the high-powered offense.

Why the Avalanche Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche might get Gabriel Landeskog back for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Sadly, the former All-Star has not played for two years because of a serious knee injury. Despite this, the Avs are still an explosive team and one of the best teams in the NHL. They are also riding an 11-game winning streak at Ball Arena. It went very well the last time they faced the Blues at home.

Jonathan Drouin started the scoring to make it 1-0. Then, Martin Necas made it 2-0. Drouin added a powerplay goal to make it 3-0. Finally, Makar completed the goal barrage with a powerplay marker to make it 4-0. The Avalanche added another in the third period when Joel Kiviranta added one more to finish off a 5-0 win.

The Avalanche fired 36 shots on the net. Amazingly, they thrived despite winning just 42 percent of the faceoffs. It also helped that the Avalanche went 2 for 4 on the powerplay.

Mackenzie Blackwood was masterful in that outing, stopping all 19 shots he faced. Also, his defense leveled 15 hits and blocked 11 shots. They did not let the Blues get any good shooting chances while also creating a lot of turnovers. Likewise, the defense held Thomas to no shots and did not allow any of Kyrou's three shots to become threatening.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if they can convert on their chances on the powerplay. Then, they must contain Kyrou and not allow the Blues to get any real chances.

Final Blues-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Blues are 43-31 against the spread, while the Avalanche is 33-40. Additionally, the Blues are 21-15 against the spread on the road, while the Avs are 18-19 against the spread at home. The Blues are 32-38-4 against the over/under, while the Avalanche is 37-35-1 against the over/under.

The Blues are on fire right now. Consequently, I think the winning streak will come to an end. But I also think they will do enough to make it a game on the road. The Blues will cover the spread on the road.

Final Blues-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-160)