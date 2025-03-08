ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boston College-Pitt prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boston College Pitt.

The Boston College Eagles made headlines on Friday. They are not going to make the NCAA Tournament this season, but they already decided not to fire head coach Earl Grant. Boston College is finishing yet another subpar season under Grant, whose first two years in New England have not gone well. There is a clear feeling among the administration at Boston College that Grant deserves more time on the job and that he can bring in the caliber of athlete needed to win in Chestnut Hill. It's a decision a lot of Boston College fans aren't happy with, given that they perceive stagnation within the program and a lack of skill on Grant's part in terms of developing players and employing effective end-of-game strategies in close contests. Boston College has struggled to inbound and protect the ball in a number of tight games. Both sides of the ball, offense and defense, have been inconsistent this season. BC retaining Grant means that the Eagles think he can turn the corner. It is not a popular decision locally, but it might give this BC roster — which does play hard for Grant — a boost going into the regular-season finale at Pitt.

Here are the Boston College-Pitt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boston College-Pitt Odds

Boston College: +12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +550

Pitt: -12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -820

Over: 144.5 (-115)

Under: 144.5 (-105)

How to Watch Boston College vs Pitt

Time: 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pitt Panthers look like a team which has mentally checked out of the season. If you were to say that about a lot of teams, you might not be right about every one, but Pitt specifically does fit the profile of a team which has simply lost its belief and desire. Getting soundly beaten by a not-good NC State team is one indicator. Getting blasted at home by Virginia is another sign that the fuel tank is empty for this team. Pittsburgh has played its way off the NCAA Tournament bubble and knows this game means absolutely nothing in the larger context of its season. The ACC Tournament will be Pitt's last chance to make a run at an NCAA bid, via the automatic bid given to the tournament champion. It is easy to see Pitt not care about this game, and since the spread is double digits, BC just has to be somewhat close. Moreover, with Earl Grant being retained, that might inspire these Eagle players to give their best. There might be a little more adrenaline on the Boston College side of this matchup.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College is a bad team, and there's simply no getting around it. The decision to retain Earl Grant seems ludicrous, based on how stagnant this team has been for most of the season. Boston College has had a few occasional moments this season, but when we look at the bigger picture, Boston College is a below-average team in a year when the ACC has been down and most ACC teams aren't very good. If Boston College is near the bottom of a historically weaker and less imposing version of the ACC, what is it going to look like when the rest of the ACC gets better?

Pitt is playing at home on Senior Night. If ever there is a situation in which the Panthers are going to play harder and better than what we have seen in recent weeks, this is it. This would be the natural time for Pitt to raise its level of play, and if it does, it will win by at least 15 points.

Final Boston College-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Boston College, but we don't trust bad teams, especially on the road. Maybe sit back and wait for a live-betting angle here.

Final Boston College-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Boston College +12.5