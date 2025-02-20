ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is Friday evening basketball MAC-tion as Bowling Green faces Toledo. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Bowling Green-Toledo prediction and pick.

Bowling Green comes into the game at 10-16 on the year and 4-9 in MAC play, placing them in ninth place in the conference. They opened the year 4-4 before winning just three of their next seven games. Bowling Green would then lose four straight but have since won three of their last five games. In their last game, they faced Kent State. It was a tight game for the first eight minutes of the game, but Kent State would take over from there. They would lead by 13 at the half, and Kent State would win the game 91-84.

Meanwhile, Toledo is 16-10 on the year while going 9-4 in conference play. That placed them in third place in the MAC. They opened the year strong, going 5-1 to start the year. They would then lose five of the next six games. Toledo followed that up, winning nine of their next 11, but have won just one of their last three games. Last time out, they faced Ball State. Ball State had a seven-point lead at the end of the first half but would make the comeback. Toledo would go on to win the game 67-66.

Here are the Bowling Green-Toledo College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Bowling Green-Toledo Odds

Bowling Green: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +270

Toledo: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -345

Over: 158.5 (-115)

Under: 158.5 (-105)

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Why Bowling Green Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bowling Green is ranked 307th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 281st in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 304th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Bowling Green has been better on the offensive end of the court. They are 164th in the nation in points per game while sitting 194th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Bowling Green has gotten to the line well this year, sitting 63rd in the nation in made free throws per game.

Marcus Johnson leads the way for Bowling Green. He comes in with 16.4 points per game while adding five rebounds and 1.8 assists. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jamai Felt, who leads the team in rebounds. Felt has 6.2 rebounds per game while adding 5.7 points and 1.5 blocks per game.

In the backcourt, Javonte Campbell leads the team in assists and steals. He comes in with 2.7 assists per game while also having 2.8 steals per game. Further, he scored 14.2 points per game and added four rebounds. He is joined by Derrick Butler. Butler is scoring 13.2 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds. Finally, Trey Thomas has 11.6 points per game while adding 2.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one steal per game this year.

Why Toledo Will Cover The Spread/Win

Toledo is ranked 219th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 93rd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 333rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Toledo has also been stronger on the offensive end of the court. They are 81st in the nation in points per game while sitting 176th in shooting efficiency. Further, Toledo has taken care of the ball well. They are 63rd in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Toledo is also tenth in turnovers per game this year.

Toledo is led by Sonny Wilson, who leads the team in both points and assists this year. He comes in with 15.5 points per game while adding 3.4 assists. Further, he has 4.8 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Sam Lewis. Lewis is scoring 15.2 points per game while adding five rebounds and 1.2 assists. Finally, Isaiah Adams comes in with 11.2 points per game while adding 3.6 rounds,3.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Javan Simmons leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game while adding 2.4 assists and 11.5 points per game this year.

Final Bowling Green-Toledo Prediction & Pick

While Toledo is slightly better on offense, there are a few key factors that may keep Bowling Green in this game. The first is on defense. Toledo is 323rd in opponent points per game while sitting 321st in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Bowling Green is 304th in opponent points per game and 345th in opponent shooting efficiency, giving the two squads similar defensive units. The second is sounding. Toledo is 212th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage,e while Bowling Green is 40th. Finally, while Toledo does not turn over the ball much, they do not force turnovers either. They are 252nd in the nation in steals per game, while Bowling Green is 92nd. Take Bowling Green with the extra points here.

Final Bowling Green-Toledo Prediction & Pick: Bowling Green +7.5 (-102)