Contender Series Week 7 continues with a fight between Brahyan Zurcher and Murtazali Magomedov in the featherweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Zurcher-Magomedov prediction and pick.

Brahyan Zurcher (9-0) enters Week 7 undefeated, coming off consecutive finishes—a second-round KO of Julian Ruiz and a first-round ground-and-pound stoppage of Angel Rodriguez. The Team Cobrinha product has yet to taste defeat as a professional, blending well-timed takedowns and heavy striking as he looks to secure his UFC contract on Tuesday night against Murtazali Magomedov

Murtazali Magomedov (9-0) comes into Week 7 unbeaten, with his last two wins showcasing a triangle choke submission over Sardor Khudoyberdiev and a KO via knee and punches against Claudeci Brito. To date, Magomedov has never tasted defeat in his professional career and he will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak on Tuesday against Brahyan Zurcher.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Brahyan Zurcher-Murtazali Magomedov Odds

Brahyan Zurcher: -154

Murtazali Magomedov: +120

Over 1.5 Rounds: -195

Under 1.5 Rounds: +150

Why Brahyan Zurcher will win

Last Fight: (W) Julian Ruiz – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (4 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Brahyan Zurcher brings relentless wrestling pressure and explosive ground-and-pound into this undefeated featherweight clash on Week 7. His ability to dictate the position and pace separates him from other prospects, repeatedly driving foes to the mat and keeping them there with suffocating top control and well-timed advances.

Magomedov has shown real submission skills, but Zurcher’s high fight IQ and disciplined approach help neutralize risky positions. The American’s recent victories demonstrate improved composure and striking, making him comfortable weathering early storms before imposing his own game, while also possessing the power to hurt opponents on the feet.

Cardio could be the deciding factor in this matchup; Zurcher excels over three rounds, seamlessly blending pressure and volume without fading. If Magomedov fails to catch Zurcher early or ends up underneath in scrambles, Zurcher’s dominance from top position could frustrate the Russian and sap his energy as the fight progresses.

Expect Zurcher to survive some dynamic attacks, grind down Magomedov with wrestling, and land punishing shots that sway the judges or open a path to a late finish. His pace, positional control, and resilience make him the favorite to hand Magomedov his first professional loss.

Why Murtazali Magomedov will win

Last Fight: (W) Claudeci Brito – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (4 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Murtazali Magomedov enters this matchup as a dynamic finisher, blending elite Dagestani grappling fundamentals with sudden knockout power. His submission arsenal is dangerous in every scramble, and he’s proven capable of snatching fight-ending chokes or armbars instantly—an area where Zurcher has yet to be truly tested at this level.

Magomedov’s striking is improving, as seen in his recent KO win with knees and punches, suggesting he’s a double threat on the feet or ground. If Zurcher shoots telegraphed takedowns or leaves his neck exposed, Magomedov can capitalize and turn aggressive wrestling attempts into his own offensive opportunities.

While Zurcher thrives on relentless pressure, Magomedov’s composure and ability to reverse positions allow him to stay dangerous off his back or against the fence. If the fight turns into a grappling chess match, Magomedov’s technical prowess gives him multiple submission paths, while his hips and balance can stymie Zurcher’s trademark top control.

Should the bout stay standing, Magomedov holds enough power and timing to change the fight with a single shot. Expect Magomedov to weather Zurcher’s pressure, catch him in transition, and either win by slick submission or decisive knockout on Tuesday night.

Final Brahyan Zurcher-Murtazali Magomedov Prediction & Pick

Brahyan Zurcher vs. Murtazali Magomedov is a classic clash of undefeated featherweights with contrasting styles and finishing instincts. Zurcher’s relentless wrestling and smothering top control have overwhelmed all prior challengers, while Magomedov brings slick submissions and increasingly dangerous striking, making this a showdown with true UFC ramifications.

Early on, expect Zurcher to push the pace and look for takedowns, aiming to sap Magomedov’s energy and nullify his striking threat. While Magomedov is always live with submission counters, Zurcher’s steady positional awareness and ability to ride out scrambles may allow him to avoid fight-ending danger if he stays disciplined in transitions.

If the bout advances into the later rounds, Zurcher’s superior pace, cardio, and ground control should become the difference-makers. However, Magomedov only needs a moment to lock up a submission or land a momentum-shifting strike, so Zurcher will need to avoid lapses in focus throughout.

Ultimately, the prediction is Zurcher grinds out enough top control and damages Magomedov with ground-and-pound en route to a close decision or late TKO. Expect a competitive, high-paced bout, but Zurcher’s wrestling volume makes him the pick to remain undefeated and earn a UFC opportunity.

Final Brahyan Zurcher-Murtazali Magomedov Prediction & Pick: Brahyan Zurcher (-154), Over 1.5 Rounds (-190)