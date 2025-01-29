ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Three years after their memorable clash, Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1) and Stephen Fulton (22-1) will run back one of the most memorable fights of the current decade. It's time to continue our boxing odds series with a Figueroa-Fulton 2 prediction and pick.

The first time they fought, Fulton stole a controversial majority decision to win the WBC and WBO super bantamweight titles. The win earned him a shot at Naoya Inoue two fights later, a fight he would lose by eighth-round TKO. He has since rebounded with a split decision win over Carlos Castro in September 2024.

Figueroa has gone 3-0 in the three years since. In that time, he claimed the WBC interim featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Mark Magsayo. He defended the title one year later with a ninth-round knockout of Jesse Magdaleno and has since been elevated to full champion.

Here are the Brandon Figueroa-Stephen Fulton 2 odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton 2 Odds

Brandon Figueroa: -196

Stephen Fulton: +152

Over 10.5 Rounds: -310

Under 10.5 Rounds: +225

How to Watch Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Co-main event ring walk (estimated): 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: Amazon Prime Video PPV

Why Brandon Figueroa Will Win

In the three years since they first fought, Figueroa has looked like the better fighter. Nobody can blame Fulton for losing to Inoue, but he came out flat in his following fight against Castro and eeked out a split decision as a heavy betting favorite. Figueroa, meanwhile, has dismantled each of his past three opponents and has looked as good as he ever has.

As Fulton quickly learned the first time around, Figueroa is an extremely awkward and difficult opponent to prepare for. Fulton may be the more technical fighter, but it does not matter. Every time out, Figueroa gets the fight he wants. He forces opponents to engage in a grueling clinch fight with him, never allowing anybody to take a breath without directly him in their faces.

At this point, it is almost a rinse-and-repeat for Figueroa. Nobody can avoid his relentless pursuit and are forced to fight the fight he wants. People can prepare for the cardio and grit they expect from Figueroa as long as they want, but no 126-pounder is as good in the trenches as he is.

Why Stephen Fulton Will Win

As controversial as it was, Fulton already has a win over Figueroa. He knew what he was in for and entered the fight adequately prepared. Fans can argue all they want, but at the end of 12 rounds, he did just enough to win a second belt.

In the moments he was able to keep Figueroa off of him, Fulton was the faster and more technical fighter. Figueroa has a two-inch height and reach advantage but has no intention of ever using it. He walked into Fulton's right hand on multiple occasions; Fulton just did not have enough on them to cause significant damage. If Fulton sits into his counters and refrains from retreating the entire time, he has the power and speed to do more damage.

While Figueroa is the more diverse clinch fighter, Fulton was clearly the stronger man in those exchanges. He just did not have enough in him to fend off Figueroa in the later rounds. If he can force Figueroa to fight him at distance, Fulton is the more technical boxer. Even if not, he is the one with the power and counter ability to change the momentum with a single shot.

Final Brandon Figueroa-Stephen Fulton 2 Prediction & Pick

Three years have passed since the first fight, but not much has changed. The factors that have changed seem to favor Figueroa.

In his last two fights, Fulton has looked like the same fighter offensively but has not been the same defensive stalwart he used to be. He has been knocked down three times in those two fights. Granted, two were against Inoue, but the shot that Castro floored him within his last outing is the most concerning. Fulton took a full year off after losing to Inoue, but his chin still seemed compromised. Figueroa, meanwhile, has four knockdowns in his last five fights.

If Fulton's chin has truly waned after 23 professional fights, he will not be able to withstand Figueroa's pressure again. He almost could not do it the first time but managed to dig deep and gut out the victory. As impressive as that win was, the concern is that he might not be physically able to repeat that performance.

Fulton argues that he simply overlooked Castro, but the numbers do not lie. Figueroa may not finish Fulton, but there is a good chance he will put him on the canvas late.

Final Brandon Figueroa-Stephen Fulton 2 Prediction & Pick: Brandon Figueroa (-196), Over 0.5 knockdowns (+115)