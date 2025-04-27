ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a game on Saturday in spite of one of the greatest single-game performances in Major League Baseball history. Eugenio Suarez became part of a select group of players in the history of a league which goes back nearly 150 years. MLB was founded in 1876, also the year the National League was created. Since then, there had been 18 instances in which one player hit four home runs in one game. On Saturday evening in Phoenix, Suarez authored the 19th such instance of a four-homer game.

What was especially remarkable about Suarez's performance is that his fourth home run was a tying blast in the bottom of the ninth with Arizona trailing by a run. It's not often that a fourth homer is a game-tying hit in the ninth. It's remarkable that the Braves couldn't find a way to keep Suarez in the ballpark with their closer, Raisel Iglesias, on the mound. Suarez's four homers were all to the left of dead-center field. One was hit to deep left-center, but the other three were clear pull shots into the left-field bleachers. The Braves somehow couldn't figure out how to throw pitches on the outside corner and force Suarez to hit the other way. Suarez definitely has opposite-field power, so it's not as though he can't leave the yard to right field, but he was turning on pitches all night and the Braves were not making the pitching adjustment.

Yet, in spite of that fireworks show from Suarez, the Braves — down 6-2 — rallied to win. Arizona has to be kicking itself, while the Braves are beginning to look like the team we expected to see before the season began.

Braves-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Spencer Schwellenbach vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-1) was nearly unhittable in the first few weeks of the season. He has come down to earth. He wasn't terrible against the Cardinals in his last start, but he gave up eight hits and was constantly pitching with men on base. Let's see if Schwellenbach can regain a measure of the dominance he displayed in early April.

Last Start: April 21 vs St Louis Cardinals — 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Brandon Pfaadt (4-1) is getting the job done for his team. Now he takes the mound with the D-Backs trying to avoid getting swept at home. It's a big spot for a young pitcher who has owned big moments ever since he came to Phoenix to pitch for this organization.

Last Start: April 22 vs Tampa Bay Rays — 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 5 K

Here are the Braves-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Diamondbacks Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -112

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Braves vs Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South (Braves) / MLB (Diamondbacks)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Spencer Schwellenbach has become a very good pitcher. More than that, however, the Braves have rediscovered their offense, scoring at least eight runs in each of the first two games in this series. Even more specifically, Atlanta has become an eighth-inning monster. The Braves have scored multiple runs in eighth innings on several occasions in the past week. This team is finally showing the quality of a National League contender. Atlanta has woken up.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks urgently need to win this game. They are at home. They have a hot, in-form pitcher — Brandon Pfaadt — on the mound. They are in a bounce-back spot. There's a lot to like for Arizona in this game.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Arizona, but the Braves have woken up and the D-Backs are losing the kinds of games they lost last season when they missed the playoffs. Wait for a live play on this one.

Final Braves-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks moneyline