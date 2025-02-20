ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Seattle: Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong continues on the main card with the co-main event between Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight bout. Allen comes into this fight off a tough loss halting his seven-fight winning streak meanwhile, Hernandez has now won six straight fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Allen-Hernandez prediction and pick.

Brendan Allen (24-6) fell short in the biggest fight of his career when he dropped a decision to Nassourdine Imavov which has set him back. Allen will now look to halt the rise of surging contender Anthony Hernandez when he steps inside the octagon this weekend at UFC Seattle.

Anthony Hernandez (13-2) came away with his first main event victory when he absolutely dominated Michel Pereira in his last fight. Now, Hernandez will look to extend his winning streak to seven in a row and come away with the biggest victory of his career when he takes on Brendan Allen this weekend in Seattle, Washington.

Here are the UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Brendan Allen-Anthony Hernandez Odds

Brendan Allen: +240

Anthony Hernandez: -298

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Why Brendan Allen Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Nassourdine Imavov – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 19 (5 KO/TKO/14 SUB)

Brendan Allen is poised to secure a victory over Anthony Hernandez at UFC Seattle this weekend, showcasing his evolving skill set and championship-level experience. Allen's well-rounded game, honed through 30 professional fights, gives him a significant edge over Hernandez. His grappling prowess, evidenced by 14 submission victories, combined with his improved striking under Henri Hooft's tutelage, makes him a formidable opponent in all aspects of MMA. Allen's ability to control the pace of the fight and his experience in five-round battles will be crucial against Hernandez's relentless pressure.

While Hernandez has shown impressive grappling credentials, Allen's superior takedown defense suggests he can keep the fight where he wants it. Allen's recent performances, including victories over top-tier opponents like Paul Craig and Chris Curtis, demonstrate his ability to adapt and overcome diverse fighting styles4. His experience in high-pressure situations and championship rounds gives him a mental edge that could prove decisive as the fight progresses. With Allen's combination of technical skill, experience, and fight IQ, he is well-positioned to neutralize Hernandez's strengths and secure a hard-fought victory, potentially via decision or late submission.

Why Anthony Hernandez Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Michel Pereira – KO/TKO R5

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 11 (3 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

Anthony Hernandez is poised to secure a decisive victory over Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle this weekend, showcasing his remarkable evolution since their first encounter in 2018. Hernandez's relentless grappling style, evidenced by his impressive average of 6.64 takedowns per 15 minutes, is likely to overwhelm Allen's 58% takedown defense. His striking accuracy has also improved significantly, landing 4.90 significant strikes per minute with a 63% accuracy rate, compared to Allen's 3.79 strikes at 53% accuracy. Hernandez's recent performances, including a dominant TKO victory over Michel Pereira where he landed 152 strikes, demonstrate his ability to maintain a high-pressure offense throughout the fight.

While Allen has shown improvement since their first match, Hernandez's superior cardio and work ethic make him a formidable opponent for anyone outside the elite of the UFC middleweight division. Hernandez's six-fight winning streak, including back-to-back Performance of the Night finishes, showcases his ability to adapt and overcome diverse fighting styles. His improved takedown defense, allowing only two takedowns across his last five matches, suggests he can neutralize Allen's grappling attempts while implementing his own game plan. With Hernandez's stated goal of reaching title contention by the end of 2025, expect him to deliver a statement performance, potentially securing a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory over Allen.

Final Brendan Allen-Anthony Hernandez Prediction & Pick

The middleweight clash between Brendan Allen and Anthony Hernandez at UFC Seattle promises to be an intense battle of skill and strategy. Hernandez enters the fight as the favorite, riding a six-fight win streak and showcasing impressive improvements in his striking and grappling. His recent performances, including a dominant TKO victory over Michel Pereira, demonstrate his ability to control fights both on the feet and on the ground.

Allen, coming off a loss to Nassourdine Imavov, will be eager to prove he's still a top contender in the division. His well-rounded skill set and experience in high-pressure situations could pose problems for Hernandez. However, Hernandez's superior striking accuracy and takedown proficiency may prove to be the deciding factors. Given Hernandez's momentum and Allen's recent setback, I predict Hernandez will secure a hard-fought decision victory or potentially a late stoppage, further cementing his status as a rising star in the middleweight division.

Final Brendan Allen-Anthony Hernandez Prediction & Pick: Anthony Hernandez (-298), Over 2.5 Rounds (-166)