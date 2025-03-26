ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is opening day in baseball as the Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Yankees prediction and pick.

Last year, the Brewers were the NL Central Champions. They would finish the regular season 93-69 to win the NL Central and set up a Wild Card series with the New York Mets. After dropping game one, they would win game two, but then they would drop game three to be eliminated from the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Yankees went 94-68 last year and would win the AL East. They would defeat both the Royals and the Guardians in the playoffs to advance to the World Series. There, they would fall to the Dodgers in five games.

Here are the Brewers-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Yankees Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +122

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Brewers lineup is expected to be led by Jackson Chourio. Last year, he finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in his age-20 season. Chourio hit .275 last year with 21 home runs and 79 RBIS. Further, he slugged .464 with an OPS of .791. Chourio also had a 3.8 WAR last season. Chourio is expected to bat lead-off, with Christian Yelich being the DH behind him. Yelich is returning from an injury in 2024 but had a solid spring training. Last year, Yelich played in just 73 games, but his .315 in. that time with 11 home runs and 42 RBIS. Further, he has an OPS of .909 with a WAR of 2.2 in those 73 games.

The Brewers also have William Contreras and Rhy Hoskins returning to the middle of their lineup this year. Contreras finished fifth in NL MVP voting last year after hitting .281 with a .365 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging. Further, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 92 RBIs last year. Meanwhile, Hoskins was solid last year. He hit just .214 but has a .722 OPS. Further, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 82 runs last year.

Freddy Peralta is expected to get the start on opening day for the Brewers. He was 11-9 last year with a 3.68 ERA. Further, he had a 2.5 WAR last season. He did struggle some in Spring Training. Peralta made four starts, pitching 13.2 innings and going 1-2. Further, he gave up four home runs over the 13,2 inning and had an ERA over 8.50,

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Yankees look to return to the World Series, they will do so with a slightly different lineup. The Yankees have lost Juan Soto, but Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt join the lineup. Bellinger hit .266 last year with the Cubs while having a .325 on-base percentage and a .484 slugging. He hit just 18 home runs last year but did drive in 78 runners for the Cubs last season. Meanwhile, Goldschmidt comes in from the St. Louis Cardinals. He hit .245 last year with a .302 OBP and a .414 slugging. Further, Goldschmidt his 2 2 home runs and drove in 65 runs last year.

The Yankees also return Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm, and Anthony Volpe to their lineup. Judge won the AL MVP last year, after hitting .322 with a .458 on-base percentage, and a .701 slugging. Further, Judge hit 58 home runs with 144 RBIs. Judge also had a 10.8 WAR last year. Chisholm played just 46 games with the Yankees after coming in from the Marlins. He hit 11 home runs and drove in 23 RBIs in his 46 games. Finally, Volpe hit .243 last year with a .293 on-base percentage. Further, he drove in 60 runs and stole 28 bases last year.

Carlos Rondon is expected to get the start for the Yankees in their first game of the year. Rondon started 32 games last year, going 16-9 with a 3.96 ERA. He pitched just ten innings over three starts in Spring Training. Still, he gave up just six runs, while striking out ten batters over the ten innings and going 1-0.

Final Brewers-Yankees Prediction & Pick

This is a different lineup for the Yankees without Juan Soto behind Aaron Judge. Still, the additions of Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt should help ease the burden of losing Soto. They should have the edge in the starting pitching battle in this game. Rondon has been solid in spring training so far. Still, this is early in the year, and starters may not go deep into the game. This will put some strain on both bullpens early in the season. While the Yankees lost Soto, the Brewers also lost a major part of their lineup in Willy Adames. This will put pressure on Joseph Ortiz to make up that ground at shortstop. Still, the Yankees have the better pitcher and lineup in this one.

Final Brewers-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-144)