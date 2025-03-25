ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 2025 MLB season is just about to start, and with that in mind, we will look at the odds for the most significant World Series favorites and see how much of a chance they have. Let's continue our MLB odds series with a 2025 World Series winner prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Dodgers come into this season as a massive favorite. They are the defending champions, and they beat the New York Yankees last season in five games, winning the series 4-1.

The Dodgers have a loaded roster, which is easily the best roster in the MLB. It starts and ends with Shohei Ohtani because he is the best hitter on the team and will also be one of the best pitchers on the roster. Other pieces are on this roster, like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. Still, this pitching rotation has no weaknesses after adding Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to a rotation with Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Dodgers will get all the attention, and rightfully so, but the Braves come in with a loaded roster after dealing with some injuries last year. The Yankees are still the Yankees, and the Mets and Phillies also still have a lot of talent on their roster, so they will have a great opportunity in front of them this season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB World Series Odds: 2025 World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (+240)

Atlanta Braves (+850)

New York Yankees (+900)

Philadelphia Phillies (+1000)

New York Mets (+1100)

Why The Dodgers Will Win

What we see from the Los Angeles Dodgers is almost unlike anything we have seen in baseball. They are grabbing some of the top talent in the sport, and they continue to do it with no signs of slowing down.

The Dodgers have a loaded pitching rotation. They were only 13th in ERA allowed last year at 3.90, but they have even more talent this year and should be healthier. Blake Snell comes over after spending time with NL West rivals, the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, for the past two seasons. Then, the Dodgers won the free-agent sweepstakes for coveted Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki. Those two are added to a rotation with Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the Dodgers will introduce Shohei Ohtani to the pitching rotation after he took last season off. This pitching rotation was excellent last season, but now it's great and can dominate the 2025 MLB season.

The biggest key for the Dodgers is the amount of firepower that they have on offense. Will Smith, Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman, Max Muncy, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, and Shohei Ohtani can all light up the scoreboard for the Dodgers on their own. Sometimes, the Dodgers will see at least two to three players exploding independently. This roster has depth and can attack opposing defenses in various ways. The player who gets all the attention is Ohtani, and this is especially true after he created the 50-50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases last season. This roster is the best offense in baseball, and they should show it this season.

Why The Field Will Win

The Braves are back in contention after injuries derailed their hopes last season. They have a loaded batting lineup that can compete with almost anyone in the MLB. Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Jurickson Profar, Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Marcell Ozuna are all capable on offense. From a pitching perspective, Chris Sale, Spencer Strider, and Reynaldo Lopez must also be massive. The Braves are primed for a big season and can challenge anyone with their lineup. This offense should be much better after only finishing 15th in the MLB last season with a .243 batting average, but they were tied for first with their elite pitching lineup with a 3.49 ERA. They only got better this past off-season.

The Yankees are still the Yankees. They were also active in the offseason, and they seem like they only got better and upgraded after getting to the World Series last season. They were ninth in offense last season and seventh in pitching with a .248 batting average and 3.74 ERA, respectively. Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Marcus Stroman are great three-headed monsters for the Yankees on the mound. Austin Wells, Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chsiholm Jr., Anthony Volpe, Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge, and Giancarlo Stanton make up a dominant batting lineup. The Yankees are in line to get back to the World Series and win it.

The Mets and the Phillies are primed for big seasons but are stuck in the same division as the Braves. The Mets got hot last year and have a great pitching rotation, but then added a giant piece in the offseason, Juan Soto, to improve their offense. The Phillies return most of their lineup from last year, and they finished second in the NL behind the Dodgers with that lineup. There are more questions with both, but they have talent.

Final World Series Prediction & Pick

The Yankees and the Braves present the biggest challenge to the Dodgers, but I trust the Dodgers more than any team in the MLB. Los Angeles is loaded, and a team needs to knock them off, but I don't see anyone doing that this season.

Final World Series Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (+240)