ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two top half of the league table teams face off as Brighton hosts Chelsea. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Brighton-Chelsea prediction and pick.

Brighton comes into the game at 8-10-6 on the year, which is good for tenth in the Premier League. They are seven points behind Manchester City for a spot in next year's Europa League tournament. Brighton has lost two straight EPL games, falling 1-0 to Everton and then 7-0 to Nottingham Forest in their last EPL game. They are 2-2-2 in their last six Premier League games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea is 12-7-5 on the year, placing them in fourth place in the EPL. That currently would put them in the Champions League next year. They are also two points clear of Manchester City for that spot. They are also 2-2-2 in their last six Premier League games. In their last game, Chelsea took a 2-1 win over West Ham.

This will be the third time they have faced this season. The first was in September, with Chelsea being the host. Chelsea would win the game 4-2. They would also face just a week ago in FA Cup play, with Brighton winning the game 2-1. Since the start of the 2017 season, these two gave faces 18 times, with Chelsea having ten wins, Brighton having three, and there have been five draws.

Here are the Brighton-Chelsea Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Brighton-Chelsea Odds

Brighton: +195

Chelsea: +125

Draw: +270

Over 3.5 goals: +122

Under 3.5 goals: -148

How to Watch Brighton vs. Chelsea

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: USA Network

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs.

Why Birhgton Will Win

Brighton has scored 35 goals in 24 EPL games this year, good for 1.46 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 20 of 24 games this year in EPL play. They have also scored well at home this year. Brighton has scored in eight of 11 games at home, scoring 1.27 goals per game at home.

Brighton has been led by Danny Welbeck. He has six goals on an expected six this year, with two assists. Meanwhile, Joao Pedro has also scored five goals this year while adding a team-leading five assists on the season. Also having a solid year is Kaoru Mitoma. Mitoma has scored five times with three assists this year. Further, Georginio Rutter has four goals and two assists this season. Finally, Yankuba Minteh has been solid primarily as a reserve this year, with three goals and two assists.

Brighton has conceded 38 goals in 24 Premier League games this year, good for 1.58 goals per game this year. They have been better on defense at home. In 11 games at home, they have allowed 14 goals, good for just 1.27 goals per game. They also have two clean sheets at home this year.

Why Chelsea Will Win

Chelsea has scored well in Premier League play this year. They have scored 1.96 goals per game in Premier League play, scoring 47 goals in 24 fixtures. Further, they have scored in 21 of 24 fixtures this year. Chelsea has been great in scoring on the road this year. They have scored 25 goals on the road this year while scoring in ten of 12 road fixtures.

Cole Palmer leads the attack for Chelsea this year. He leads the team with 14 goals on the year with six assists. Further, his goal total is on an expected 12.3 this year. Meanwhile, Nicolas Jackson has also been great this year. He has scored nine goals with five assists this year. Further, Noni Madueke has seven goals and three assists on the year. Enzo Fernandez has also scored three times this year and is moving the ball well, with four assists. Finally, both Jason Sancho and Christopher Nkunku have two goals for the year, while Sancho has four assists on the season.

Chelsea has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed just 1.29 goals per game in Premier League play, giving up 31 goals in their 24 games on the year. The defense has been just as strong on the road, allowing just 16 goals in their 12 road fixtures, good for just 1.33 goals per game. Chelsea also has three clean sheets on the road this year.

Final Brighton-Chelsea Prediction & Pick

While Brighton will be playing at home in this one, they have struggled at home this year. They are 3-6-2 at home and have not won at home since the start of November. That is five straight games without a win, including a loss to Everton and one to Crystal Palace. Chelsea has not been great on the road as of late, with two wins and two draws in their last four games. Still, Brighton is struggling to score overall, and Chelsea has a strong defense. Take Chelsea in this one.

Final Brighton-Chelsea Prediction & Pick: Chelsea ML (+125)