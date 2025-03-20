ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Bruins head across the country to take on the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Bruins-Golden Knights prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Bruins-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Golden Knights Odds

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +202

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NESN, Scripps Sports

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

Boston has to find a way to be a little bit better in the offensive zone. The good news is the Golden Knights are not playing their best hockey right now. In their last five games, Vegas has lost four times. In that same span, Vegas has allowed 3.00 goals per game. That does not seem like a lot, but it is more than they have allowed on the season as a whole. In fact, when the Golden Knights allowed three or more goals this season, they are 10-18-6. If Boston can get to three goals, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

The Bruins have a chance to play better in the defensive zone. In the Golden Knights' last five games, they have put up just 2.80 goals per game. In fact, they have scored three goals or less in three of their last five. When Vegas scores less than four goals this season, they are 14-19-7. The Bruins have to keep the Golden Knights to at most three goals if they want to win this game on the road. It will not be easy, but it is doable when looking at the Golden Knights recent games.

Why the Golden Knights Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights have already beaten the Bruins this season. They won the game by just one goal, but they were able to put up four of them. Vegas put 38 pucks on net in the win, which was a big reason why they were able to score four goals. They controlled possession of the puck, and put a lot of pressure on the Bruins. That is the type of game the Golden Knights need to have Thursday night. In fact, when Vegas puts up at least four goals, they are 25-1-1. If they can reach that goal total in this game, the Golden Knights will be able to cover the spread.

Vegas is pretty good in the defensive zone. They allowed just 2.70 goals per game, which is the eighth-lowest in the NHL. Along with that, the Golden Knights have allowed the fourth-fewest shots in the league. The Bruins are a team that struggles to score. They are averaging the sixth-fewest goals per game this season. Boston is not a great team this season, and that is mainly due to their lack of offense. Their offensive zone play has been bad this season, and Vegas needs to take advantage of that. If the Golden Knights can play well defensively, they will cover the spread.

Final Bruins-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

This should be a pretty good game. However, I will be taking the Golden Knights to cover the spread at home Thursday night.

Final Bruins-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Golden Knights -1.5 (+106)