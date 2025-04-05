ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Saturday's NBA slate continues to roll as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for this Eastern Conference rivalry. The Milwaukee Bucks (42-34) will visit the Miami Heat (35-42) as both teams continue to jockey for playoff position. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Heat prediction and pick.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and tied with the Detroit Pistons. They most recently took down the Philadelphia 76ers 126-113, winning back-t0-back games following a four-game losing skid. They'll look for the 4-0 season sweep on the Miami Heat with a win here.

The Miami Heat are ninth in the Eastern Conference just 1.5 games back of the Atlanta Hawks for the eight-seed. They dropped their last game 110-108 against the Memphis Grizzlies in heartbreaking fashion, snapping a hot six-game winning streak. They'll hop to get back on track with their first win over the Bucks.

Here are the Bucks-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Heat Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Miami Heat: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 215 (-110)

Under: 215 (-110)

How To Watch Bucks vs. Heat

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Why the Bucks Will Cover the Spread/Win

Giannis Antetokounmpo made history once again by becoming the first player in the NBA to have 35 points, 17 rebounds, and a career-best 20 assists in a game. It seemed as though he had a hand in every positive aspect of the Bucks' win over a depleted Sixers squad, but his passing and ability to kick the ball through traffic was most impressive. As a team, the Bucks are hot from the field and Gary Trent Jr. sank another three three-pointers, his 35th game this season with at least as many threes. Brook Lopez has also been playing well offensively with 39 points over his last two games.

Rewriting the record books.



Giannis Antetokounmpo will enjoy a huge advantage against this Miami interior as he's averaging 14 rebounds in three games against them. While his scoring numbers take a slight dip against their active defense, we can expect another big game from Giannis in distributing the ball and getting his teammates involved. Clearly, they've found a recipe that works and much of it is predicated on the rest of the team getting hot from the field early.

Why the Heat Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Miami Heat were on a roll until falling to the Grizzlies in their last game, but it can't be understated how important Tyler Herro has been for them during this recent hot streak. He's been scoring the ball at-will and does a great job of giving himself opportunities at the line. It was his seventh-straight game with at least 20 points while Bam Adebayo has scored 20 or more in his last three games. With four of their last five opponents sporting losing records, the Heat certainly stand a chance to win-out if they're able to keep their current scoring pace up.

Final – Miami 108, Memphis 110 Herro: 35pts (4 3s), 9rebs & 4asts

Adebayo: 26pts, 7rebs & 5asts

Ware: 13pts, 15rebs & 3blks

Final – Miami 108, Memphis 110 Herro: 35pts (4 3s), 9rebs & 4asts

Adebayo: 26pts, 7rebs & 5asts

Ware: 13pts, 15rebs & 3blks

Mitchell: 11pts (3 3s), 7asts, 4rebs & 3stls



The biggest matchup for the Heat during this game will be Kel'el Ware tasked with trying to stop Giannis Antetokounmpo. He's shown ability as a tremendous shot blocker and his size should give him some leverage in grabbing rebounds in the paint. He's also very aggressive when attacking on offense, so their biggest key could be getting him the ball and driving on Giannis to hopefully draw fould trouble. Either way, they'll need another big game from their scorers if they want to keep up with the Greek Freak.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick

In all three wins over the Miami Heat this season, the Bucks' leading scorer has been Damian Lillard contributing 25 or more points. Without him on the floor, it'll be interesting to see how Bucks adjust to pushing this offense through Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Heat are a much tougher defensive team than the 76ers, so don't expect the same kind of numbers we saw from Giannis last game.

This tilt will be won on the low blocks and while the Bucks are certainly the longer, bigger team, they've been out-rebounded by the Heat in one of their previous meetings. If the Heat can force Giannis into foul trouble, they may have a chance to slow the pace and keep this one close.

Still, we'll have to roll with the Milwaukee Bucks to get the win and cover on the road as the rest of the team is rallying around their superstar during these final games.

Final Bucks-Heat Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -1 (-110)