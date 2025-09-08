ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 5 continues with a fight between Cam Teague and Lerryan Douglas in the featherweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Teague-Douglas prediction and pick.

Cam Teague (9-1) enters Week 5 after outpointing David Zelner over three rounds in March, bouncing back since his only MMA loss—a first-round TKO to Kevin Vallejos last fall on the Contender Series. Teague’s last two wins included a brutal KO over Steve Confer and a decision win, displaying resilience and finishing ability.

Lerryan Douglas (12-5) comes into Week 5 riding four straight knockout wins, including a second-round TKO over Elijah Johns this January for the LFA featherweight belt. His last loss was a head-kick TKO to Isaac Thomson in August 2023, and since then Douglas has shown renewed aggression and striking precision.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Cam Teague-Lerryan Douglas Odds

Cam Teague: +420

Lerryan Douglas: -660

Over 1.5 Rounds: -105

Under 1.5 Rounds: -125

Why Cam Teague will win

Last Fight: (W) David Zelner – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Cam Teague’s well-rounded skill set and rapid evolution since his lone defeat give him the edge heading into his matchup with Lerryan Douglas. Teague rebounded impressively from his Contender Series loss, stringing together decisive wins and proving he can recalibrate and thrive under the brightest lights. His recent dominant decision victory showed improved defense and pacing.

Against Douglas, Teague’s ability to mix up his attack will be crucial. Douglas is known for his knockout power, but Teague’s disciplined footwork and diverse striking arsenal allow him to avoid reckless exchanges and find counters. He can frustrate Douglas by staying on the outside, using kicks to control distance, and timing aggressive charges with quick pivots and clinch work.

If forced into grappling situations, Teague’s improved wrestling gives him additional insurance—especially as Douglas is most dangerous when fights devolve into brawls. Expect Teague to use feints and level changes to keep Douglas guessing, wearing him down with body shots and smart output.

Over three rounds, Teague’s composure, fight IQ, and grind should stifle Douglas’ power and force mistakes. By keeping the fight technical and exploiting openings with volume and cardio, Teague is positioned to pick up a statement win and UFC contract.

Why Lerryan Douglas will win

Last Fight: (W) Elijah Johns – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (6 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Lerryan Douglas steps into Week 5 as one of the most dangerous knockout artists in the featherweight division, and that raw power could be the deciding factor against Cam Teague. Douglas enters riding a four-fight knockout streak, including a title-winning TKO in LFA, and carries a momentum few in the field can match.

Douglas’ aggressive forward pressure forces opponents into mistakes, and Teague has shown moments of vulnerability when overwhelmed in wild exchanges. Expect Douglas to press early, unleashing fast combinations and working his way inside with crisp boxing and devastating kicks. If he can pin Teague against the cage, the “Gunslinger” will find opportunities for punishing uppercuts and knees.

Teague’s tendency to rely on staying outside can backfire against a finisher like Douglas, who needs just one window to land the fight-altering blow. Douglas’ ability to recover quickly from setbacks—seen after his last loss—demonstrates his championship mentality and refusal to be deterred by adversity.

If Douglas dictates the pace and gets Teague to engage in firefights, his power and killer instinct could end the contest in dramatic fashion. A finish on Tuesday would not only extend Douglas’ KO streak, but also punch his ticket to the UFC.

Final Cam Teague-Lerryan Douglas Prediction & Pick

This featherweight clash between Cam Teague and Lerryan Douglas promises fireworks on Week 5 of the Contender Series. Teague enters with sharp improvements since his only loss, using a balanced approach and fight intelligence to string together statement wins. Douglas, however, arrives as a surging knockout machine, riding four consecutive KO victories and holding championship pedigree from LFA.

Expect Teague to employ a measured game, working angles and distance while relying on a volume striking attack to wear Douglas down. He’ll need to avoid early firefights and keep the bout technical, drawing from his more diverse arsenal and newly improved defense. If the fight goes long, Teague’s pace and consistency should start to take over, particularly if Douglas fades after his aggressive starts.

Douglas, meanwhile, can turn the fight on a dime with his power and aggressive forward movement. If he closes the gap early and catches Teague trading in the pocket, another highlight-reel finish is well within reach. Stopping Teague’s lateral movement and landing punishing body or head shots will be crucial in the opening rounds.

Ultimately, the edge leans to Douglas’ fight-altering power and recent knockout momentum. The pick: Douglas by second-round TKO in a back-and-forth battle.

Final Cam Teague-Lerryan Douglas Prediction & Pick: Lerryan Douglas (-660), Under 1.5 Rounds (-125)