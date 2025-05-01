ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for the UFC Iowa Main Card as we turn attention towards the Bantamweight (135) Division for this next battle between prospects. Highly-touted Cameron Smotherman out of Houston will take on Canada's Serhiy Sidey in an exciting scrap. Check the UFC odds series for our Smotherman-Sidey prediction and pick.

Cameron Smotherman (12-4) will make his second walk to the UFC octagon following a win in his debut over Jake Hadley. He's a former champion over at Fury FC and has blazed his way to the world's biggest fighting promotion with four straight victories leading into this bout. He's listed as the short betting underdog with a ton of value behind him. Smotherman stands 5-foot-9 with a 69-inch reach.

Serhiy Sidey (11-2) has gone 1-1 through two UFC appearances, winning his most recent via split decision over Garrett Armfield. He's also a former champion in other organizations and mounted a six-fight winning streak prior to his UFC arrival, so he'll be looking to gain momentum against another tough prospect.

Here are the UFC Iowa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Iowa Odds: Cameron Smotherman-Serhiy Sidey Odds

Cameron Smotherman: +110

Serhiy Sidey: -130

Over 2.5 rounds: -188

Under 2.5 rounds: +145

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Cameron Smotherman Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jake Hadley – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Cameron Smotherman enters this fight as a very highly-touted prospect who made a big impression in his UFC debut with a win over Jake Hadley. Hadley, an established fighter on the UFC roster, had a very tough time gauging the distance against the athleticism of Smotherman. Smotherman is also very aware defensively and does a great job of managing his distance in between strikes, so he's certainly a difficult fighter to pin down when he's finding his rhythm.

Smotherman is still considered a raw talent and he'll have to work on getting his techniques dialed and mixing his martial arts together. While he's not an immediate submission threat, he's very strong with his defensive grappling and can flow well through the wrestling transitions. His real talent shines through on the feet where he's able to rifle his combinations and move out of range in the meantime.

Why Serhiy Sidey Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Garrett Armfield – S DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Serhiy Sidey comes into this fight following a close decision win over Garret Armfield in his last bout, but it was his first fight where he was truly tested and came out on top. He has a very versatile arsenal when it comes to his striking and will through unorthodox attacks to catch his opponent off guard. On the ground, he's certainly still green and will be more willing to stand and strike across from Smotherman. He's extremely tough and absorbs damage well, so expect him to fully welcome the heated exchanges against his opponent.

Sidey is ultra-aggressive when it comes to landing combinations and he's quick to jump on opponents when he senses the finish coming. He's active with utilizing the Thai clinch and will throw damaging knees up the middle, so expect him to tie Smotherman up on several occasions as he tries to negate his offense. If he can manage to be first in the exchanges and damage Smotherman early, he should be able to come out on top as the betting favorite.

Final Cameron Smotherman-Serhiy Sidey Prediction & Pick

We're in for a striker's delight when these two prospects take the octagon as both men have great arsenals to throw at their opponents. While Smotherman is more boxing-centric, he's the better athlete all around and will explode through his transitions on the ground. Serhiy Sidey is arguably the more technical kickboxer and he'll be able to throw more looks than Smotherman has grown accustomed to in the past.

We should see several heated striking exchanges between these two and it'll be a close battle in terms of whoever can land the more consistent offense. Serhiy Sidey is more varied and wild with his approach so it'll be interesting to see if Smotherman can remain poised and keep this fight under control. His distance management will be his greatest strength and up to this point, he's done a great job of limiting damage and landing the cleaner shots on opponents.

While Sidey will pose a unique challenge here, I really like the patience we saw from Cameron Smotherman during his UFC debut. For how fresh onto the scene he is, he's certainly fighting wise beyond his years and should come away with this win as the slight underdog.

Final Cameron Smotherman-Serhiy Sidey Prediction & Pick: Cameron Smotherman (+110)