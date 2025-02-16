ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Canada will battle Finland in the third match of the 4 Nations Face-off. The Bell Centre will be rocking as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Canada-Finland prediction and pick.

Canada leads the all-time series 38-14-2, including three overtime or shootout wins. Additionally, Canada has scored 280 goals in these games while allowing Finland to net 122. The teams last faced off in the World Junior Championship on January 5, 2025.

Here are the Canada-Finland NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canada-Finland Odds

Canada: -1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: -140

Finland: +1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: +315

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Canada vs Finland

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: TNT, truTV and MAX

Why Canada Could Cover the Spread/Win

Canada lost 3-1 to the United States on Saturday, ending their 26-game winning streak with Sidney Crosby in the lineup. Initially, the game started out strongly after Connor McDavid set the bar high with a filthy wrist shot into the net to give the Canadians the lead. But things soon collapsed as the Canadians allowed a soft goal to Jake Guentzel to tie it up in the first period.

The second period came around, and Canada could not get anything into the net, struggling to find any momentum. Instead, they allowed Dylan Larkin to put one into the net. Canada had no answers for the United States and ultimately allowed the US to finish it off with an empty-net goal to win.

Aside from McDavid, no one else could do much, and all the superstars struggled to do much. Nathan McKinnon was held in check, firing just one shot on the net. Meanwhile, Sam Reinhart and Mitchell Marner also had one shot each. Crosby did not manage a single shot on the net and was on the ice for two United States goals.

Canada fired 26 shots on the net, but only one went in. They also won just 48 percent of the faceoffs. The Canadians went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. Unfortunately, they could not capitalize on their opportunities on offense and were not equipped to get anything past United States goalie Connor Hellbuyck.

Jordan Binnington was mediocre in the net, allowing two goals on 20 shots. Additionally, the defense leveled 29 hits and blocked 2o shots, defending the net whenever possible. While they did not beat the United States, they did everything they could to prevent the Americans from running up the scoreboard.

Canada will cover the spread if McDavid, McKinnon, and Marner can all find creative ways to get shots at the net and then create some goals. Then, the defense must continue to play stout and not allow the Finnish to find their way to the net, preventing pointless mistakes.

Why Finland Could Cover the Spread/Win

Finland got the big win over the Swedes, winning this game in overtime. It was a back-and-forth game with exciting action from start to finish. Over eight minutes into the game, Mika Zibanejad started things off by firing one into the net to put Sweden ahead 1-0. However, Anton Lundell knotted the game up two minutes later. It was a 1-1 draw incredibly late in the first period when Mikko Rantanen gave the Finnish the 2-1 lead on a powerplay goal.

But things fell apart in the second period as Rasmus Dahlin tied it up. Then, Erik Karlsson gave the Swedes the lead halfway through the second. But the Fins got it back, with Aleksander Barkov tying the game up to set up an exciting third period. But nothing happened in the third period, setting up an exciting overtime. Amazingly, Mikael Granlund finished it off quickly, just under two minutes into the extra session, getting the win for Finland.

Finland finished with 21 shots on goal while winning 56 percent of the faceoffs. Additionally, they went 1 for 2 on the powerplay. Finland capitalized on its chances.

Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves and allowed three goals. They also leveled 20 hits and blocked 13 shots. Ultimately, their defense was not perfect, but it was enough to win.

Finland will cover the spread if they can figure out ways to get the puck to the net and get shots in. Then, they must defend the crease and make things easier for Lankinen.

Final Canada-Finland Prediction & Pick

Canada is the favorite. However, they are coming off a loss. There will be more pressure on Canada to win this game. The winner will ultimately go on to face the United States in the 4-Nations Face-off championship. I think the Canadians bounce back from their loss to the United States as the stars bounce back from their struggles and get the win. Expect Canada to get the win and cover the spread at home against Finland.

Final Canada-Finland Prediction & Pick: Canada: -1.5 (-150)