The Washington Capitals continue their West Coast swing as they face the San Jose Sharks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Capitals-Sharks prediction and pick.

The Capitals come into the game at 43-14-8 on the year, placing them in first in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference. In their last game, they faced the Los Angeles Kings. Warren Foegele scored in the first period to open the scoring. After a scoreless second period, the Kings would score twice in the first two minutes of the third. Darcy Kuemper would stop all 21 shots he faced on the way to a 3-0 victory for the Kings.

Meanwhile, the Sharks are 18-40-9 on the year, sitting in last place in the Pacific Division. In their last game they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. Will Smith and Collin Graf both scored in the first period to make it 2-0 for the Sharks. The Blackhawks would get one back in the second period, but a Graf power play goal would make it 3-1. It would be 3-2 heading to the third where Tyler Toffoli scored an empty net goal and the Sharks would win the game 4-2.

Here are the Capitals-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Capitals-Sharks Odds

Washington Capitals: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -265

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134

How To Watch Capitals vs Sharks

Time: 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Related News Article continues below

Why the Capitals Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Capitals are led by Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome on the top line this year. Ovechkin leads the team in goals coming in with 33 goals and 20 assists this year, sitting fifth on the team in points this year. Ovechkin has nine goals and six assists this year on the power play. Strome leads the team in assists and points, coming in with 20 goals and 44 assists. He also has six goals and 20 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Aliaksei Protas. Protas is second on the team in points this year, coming in with 28 goals and 30 assists.

The second line for the Capitals is led by Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson. Dubois is third on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 17 goals and 40 assists this year. Wilson is fourth on the team in points, sitting with 29 goals and 25 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Connor McMichael, who is sixth on the team in points with 23 goals and 28 assists this year.

Logan Thompson is expected to be in goal for the Capitals. He is 28-4-5 this year with a 2.36 goals against average and a .916 save percentage. Thompson is top five in all three categories. He has also gone 3-2 in his last five starts, with three games allowing three or fewer goals.

Why the Sharks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The trio of Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund, and Tyler Toffolie lead the top line for the Sharks this year. Celebrini leads the team in points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 29 assists, good for 49 points. Eklund is tied for the team lead in points with Celebrini while also leading the team in assists. He has 14 goals and 35 assists this year, good for his 49 points. Toffoli leads the team in goals this year, and is also fourth in points. He comes in with 15 goals and 19 assists this year, good for 44 points.

Meanwhile, Will Smith and Collin Graf lead the second line. Smith comes into the game with 13 goals and 22 assists this year. Meanwhile, Graf has four goals and five assists in his 23 games with the Sharks this year.

Alexadar Georgiev is expected to be in goal for the Sharks in this one. He is 13-22-1 this year with a 3.59 goals against average and a .876 save percentage. Georgiev was great last time out, giving up two goals on 26 shots. It wash is second win in his last five starts.

Final Capitals-Sharks Prediction & Pick

The Capitals come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. While the Sharks are coming off a win and Georiev played well, he has struggled as of late overall. In his last four games, he is 1-3 and allowed 16 goals in the process. Meanwhile, Logan Thompson has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this year. Further, the Capitals are scoring 3.61 goals per game this year while they are also fourth in the NHL in goals against per game. The Capitals should score with ease in this one and get the win.

Final Capitals-Sharks Prediction & Pick: Capitals -1.5 (-105)