The St. Louis Cardinals hit the road to take on the New York Mets Thursday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cardinals-Mets Projected Starters

Andre Pallante vs. Griffin Canning

Andre Pallante (2-0) with a 2.20 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 16.1 innings pitched, 7 walks, 13 strikeouts, .169 oBA

Last Start: vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Win, 7.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 1 start, 4.1 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

Griffin Canning (1-1) with a 4.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15.0 innings pitched, 8 walks, 13 strikeouts, .263 oBA

Last Start: at Athletics: Win, 5.1 innings pitched, 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

Home Splits: 1 start, 4.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Mets Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +120

New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7.5 (-112)

Under: 7.5 (-108)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, Sportsnet New York

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andre Pallante is off to a great start this season. He is coming off his best start of the season against a very good Phillies team, as well. In his three starts, the right-hander has limited the hits, and he is doing a great job keeping the ball out of the air. He has a pretty good whiff rate, and opponents struggle to find the barrel off him. New York has not been very good with their bats this season, so Pallante should be able to have a good start. If he continues to pitch well, the Cardinals will win this game.

New York has the ninth-lowest batting average, the ninth-lowest OPS, ninth-fewest home runs, and they have scored the 12th-fewest runs this year. The Mets are very good this year, but it is not because of their offensive output. The Cardinals have to match New York on the mound and that starts with Pallante. If the Mets continue to struggle with their bats, the Cardinals will have success on the road Thursday night.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

New York has the best pitching staff in the MLB. Regardless of who the starting pitcher is, the Mets always seem to have a good game on the mound. They are first in the league in ERA, seventh in strikeouts, and they allow the ninth-lowest batting average. The Mets have been lights out on the mound this season, and it is the reason they are off to such a hot start. If they can continue to throw the ball well, New York is going to win.

The Mets have only played six home games in their 18 games played this season. In those six home games, New York is 5-1. At home this season, the Mets have an ERA under 2.00, they are allowing a batting average of just .212, and they have the fifth-highest K/9. They are a very good home team, and that is something that will be shown Thursday night. With their return to Citi Field, the Mets should have a chance to get back in the win column.

Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun series. The Cardinals are absolutely demolishing the ball while the Mets are lights out. For this game, however, I am going to take the Cardinals offense to win straight up.

Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (+120)