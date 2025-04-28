ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Reds Monday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cardinals-Reds Projected Starters

Andre Pallante vs. Nick Martinez

Andre Pallante (2-1) with a 4.05 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 26.2 innings pitched, 10 walks, 16 strikeouts, .235 oBA

Last Start: at Atlanta Braves: No Decision, 4.1 innings pitched 7 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 1 strikeout

Away Splits: 3 starts, 0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 14.2 innings pitched, 6 walks, 9 strikeouts, .300 oBA

Nick Martinez (0-3) with a 5.40 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 26.2 innings pitched, 9 walks, 23 strikeouts, .264 oBA

Last Start: at Miami Marlins: No Decision, 5.2 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Home Splits: 2 starts, 0-2, 5.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 10.2 innings pitched, 4 walks, 9 strikeouts, .256 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Reds Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +102

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: MLB Network

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. Louis has one of the better offense in the MLB. The Cardinals are first in the MLB in batting average, eighth in OPS, 10th in runs scored, and they have the ninth-fewest strikeouts. For all of the struggles St. Louis has had this season, almost none of them can be contributed to the hitters. The Cardinals need to keep up the great offensive play Monday night. If they can scratch across four or five runs, they will have a chance to win this game.

Nick Martinez has not been great this season. He is coming off one of his better starts, but this year has been more bad than good for him. The right-hander gives up a lot of hits, and he gives up a majority fly balls. Allowing the Cardinals to barrel balls in the air is going to lose the Reds this game, especially at Great American Ballpark. If St. Louis continues to hit, there is a good chance for them to win this game.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are a decent team, but they have been one of the worst road teams in the MLB this season. In 13 games away from Busch Stadium in 2025, St. Louis is just 2-11. They are much worse offensively, and they have hit for a lot less power. On the mound, the Cardinals' ERA is well over three runs higher on the road. Additionally, they allowed opponents to hit the ball a lot better. Cincinnati has to take advantage of this. If the Reds play their game, they should be able to beat the Cardinals at home.

Andre Pallante is one of the players that really struggles to get things going on the road. His ERA in road games is 6.14, compared to a 1.50 ERA at home. Along with that, the right-hander has allowed opponents to hit .300 off him in away games. The Reds have a great chance to put up some runs in this game and knock a pitcher out early. If they can do that, Cincinnati will win this game.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals just can not be trusted in away games. They play much worse, and I think the Reds will take advantage of that. I will take the Reds moneyline Monday night.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-120)