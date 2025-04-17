ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets continue their home stand as they host the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Mets prediction and pick.

The Cardinals come into the series at 9-9 on the year, which is tied for third in the NL Central. They recently took two of three games over the Astros, winning their second straight series. Meanwhile, the Mets head into the series at 11-7 on the year, which places them in first in the NL East. Still, they just lost two of three to the Minnesota Twins in their last series.

The Cardinals and Mets open their four-game series on Thursday.

Cardinals-Mets Projected Starters

Miles Mikolas vs. David Peterson

Miles Mikolas (0-2) with a 9.00 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP

Last Start: Mikolas went five innings, giving up three hits and two walks. Mikolas would also strike out six batters. Still, he would give up three runs and take the loss to the Phillies.

Away Splits: Mikolas is 0-1 on the road with a 27.00 ERA and a .579 opponent batting average in one start.

David Peterson (1-1) with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP.

Last Start: Peterson went six innings, giving up seven hits. He would strike out five batters, but also give up two runs, taking his first loss of the year.

Home Splits: Peterson is 0-0 at home with a 1.93 ERA and a .188 opponent batting average.

Here are the Cardinals-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Mets Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +140

New York Mets: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: FDSNMW/SNY

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are hitting .280 as a team this year, with 20 home runs and 94 runs scored in 18 games. Brendan Donovan has led the way for the Cardinals this year. He is hitting .380 on the year with a .416 OBP. Donovan has six doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs, and ten runs scored. Meanwhile, Nolan Arenado has also been solid. He is hitting .292 with a .378 OBP. He has six doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, and 11 runs scored.

Lars Nootbaar has been scoring plenty of runs this year. He has scored 12 times this year while also hitting .284 with three doubles, three home runs, and ten RBIs. Meanwhile, Pedro Pages has also been solid this year. He is hitting .268 with a .286 OBP. He has four doubles, a home run, nine RBIs, and five runs scored.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets are hitting just .219 this year, but have a .301 on-base percentage. They have hit 15 home runs and scored 72 runs in 18 games so far this year. Pete Alonso has led the way for the Mets this year. Alonso is hitting .365 with a .474 on-base percentage. He has eight doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs, and 12 runs scored. Meanwhile, Brandon Nimmo has been solid this year. He is hitting just .203 with a .263 OBP. Still, he has three doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs scored. Francisco Lindor has also been solid. He is hitting .239 with a .279 OBP. He has four doubles, a home run, six RBIs, and ten runs scored this year. Lindor has also stolen two bases this year.

Juan Soto is also having a solid year. He is hitting .231 with a .367 OBP. Soto has four doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs, a stolen base, and 14 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Luisangel Acuna has been solid when in the lineup. Acuna is hitting .263 with a .349 OBP. He has three doubles, an RBI, five stolen bases, and eight runs scored this year.

Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick

Miles Mikolas has been getting hit hard all year long. In 13 innings, he has given up 14 runs, with 13 of them being earned. While he has not given up a home run, but is averaging nearly two base runners per inning. Further, he pitched just 2.2 innings in his only road start, giving up eight earned runs. Current Mets have also hit well against him. The Mets are hitting .252 in 155 at-bats against Mikolas with five home runs and 20 RBIs. Jesse Winker is 6-16 with two home runs and five RBIs against Mikolas. Meanwhile, David Peterson is pitching well this year. Only one member of the Cardinals has faced Peterson before, and that is Willson Contreras. Contreras is 1-8 with three strikeouts against Peterson. The Cardinals are hitting better than the Mets this year, but with Miklolas on the mound, expect the Mets to be able to score plenty and take the win in this one.

Final Cardinals-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-166)