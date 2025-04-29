ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Cardinals look to pick up the win on the road in Cincinnati when they take on the Reds in the third game of their series on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Reds prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Reds Projected Starters

Steven Matz vs. Andrew Abbott

Steven Matz – (2-0) with a 1.80 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP

Last Start: Matz will be pitching on three days' rest after he recorded two outs in a relief appearance Saturday versus the Brewers.

2025 Road Splits: Matz has pitched well out of the bullpen on the road, where he has picked up one win with a 2.25 ERA and 1.00 WHIP as he makes just his second start this season.

Andrew Abbott – (2-0) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Abbott did not factor into the decision in Friday's 8-7 win over the Rockies. He allowed four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out four over four innings.

2025 Home Splits: Abbott pitched well in his only start at home this season against the Pirates, where he gave up just one run on two hits while striking out five across five innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Reds Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +110

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals are well-positioned to take down Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, thanks to Matz’s early-season form and his ability to keep the ball in the park. Matz has quietly put together a strong April, going 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA over 19.1 innings, allowing just four earned runs and zero home runs across seven appearances. His command has been sharp, issuing only three walks, and he’s been effective both at home (1.59 ERA) and on the road (2.25 ERA). This level of consistency and run prevention will be crucial against a Reds lineup that thrives on extra-base hits and power.

While Andrew Abbott has also started the season well for Cincinnati, posting a 1.64 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 innings, his velocity is reportedly down 1-2 mph from last year, which could make him more vulnerable against a Cardinals lineup looking to break out. St. Louis has struggled offensively in recent games but has the potential to capitalize if Abbott’s diminished stuff leads to more contact. With Matz’s ability to limit damage and keep his team in games, the Cardinals have a strong chance to outduel the Reds and Abbott in this pivotal NL Central matchup.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds are in a strong position to defeat Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, thanks to Abbott’s impressive early-season form and the Reds’ potent offense. Abbott has been dominant in his first two starts of 2025, holding a 2-0 record with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 15 innings. He’s shown the ability to miss bats at an elite rate, striking out 11 against the Orioles, and his changeup has generated a high number of swings and misses. Abbott’s pitch mix, including a lively four-seam fastball and groundball-inducing cutter, allows him to neutralize both left- and right-handed hitters, making him a tough matchup for a Cardinals lineup that has struggled to score consistently on the road.

The Reds’ offense, meanwhile, ranks among the league’s best, averaging 5.28 runs per game and boasting a team slugging percentage of .408. Key contributors like Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, and Austin Hays have all started hot, and the lineup’s depth puts pressure on opposing pitchers from top to bottom. With Abbott pitching at home-where he’s already delivered a quality start this season-and the Reds’ bats providing steady run support, Cincinnati is well-positioned to outscore St. Louis and secure another crucial NL Central victory.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

Expect a tightly contested NL Central battle when Andrew Abbott and the Reds face Steven Matz and the Cardinals on Wednesday. Abbott’s strong start to the season and the Reds’ explosive offense give Cincinnati a slight edge, especially at home. Matz has been effective at limiting runs, but the Cardinals’ inconsistent lineup may struggle to keep pace with the Reds’ run production. Look for Abbott to rack up strikeouts and the Reds to capitalize on key scoring opportunities, ultimately outlasting the Cardinals in a close game.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds ML (-130), Over 9 (-118)