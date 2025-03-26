ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Celtics hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Celtics-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Suns Odds

Boston Celtics: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Phoenix Suns: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Suns

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

Boston enters this game on a six-game win streak. In those six games, the Celtics have been excellent on defense. They are allowing just 101.7 points per game on their win streak, and that makes it very easy to win. In fact, when the Celtics allow less than 110 points this season, they are 39-2. When Boston plays well on the defensive end of the court, they win basketball games. That is exactly what they have to do Wednesday night. If they can gave a good night on defense, the Celtics will be able to cover this spread on the road.

Boston is also a pretty good offensive team. They score the seventh-most points in the NBA this season. Along with that, the Celtics attempt and make the most threes this year. What is more impressive is they have the sixth-highest three-point percentage in the NBA. The Celtics want to win games from beyond the arc, and they are very good at it. In fact, when Boston hits 15-plus threes in a game this season, they are 45-14. When they make 20-plus threes, they are 19-3. Boston does not lose a lot of games, but they are much better when they hit a lot of shots from deep. If they get hot from the perimeter in this one, it is going to be a long day for the Suns.

Why the Suns Will Cover the Spread/Win

Phoenix is on a winning streak of their own heading into Wednesday night. They have won their last four games, and they have beaten some pretty good teams in that span. In those four games, the Suns have allowed 112 points or less three times, and they have scored 123-plus points three times. They are playing well on both ends of the court, and they are in a play-in tournament spot because of that. If Phoenix wants to keep their play-in spot, they have to continue to play well on offense and defense.

Boston could be without their leading scorer in Jayson Tatum. He is doubtful for this game with an ankle injury. Now, it is not a big blow as Boston is 5-1 without him in the lineup, but he is their leading scorer, leading rebounder, and leading assist man. Tatum is a very important piece of the Celtics, and the Suns have to take advantage of his absence. Phoenix needs to lock down Jaylen Brown, but they have a great chance to cover the spread with Tatum missing the game.

Final Celtics-Suns Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a great game. Both teams are playing fantastic right now, but something has to give. I do think it will be a close game, though. I will be taking the Suns to cover the spread at home Wednesday night.

Final Celtics-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns +3.5 (-110)