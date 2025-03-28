ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Celtics have been one of the best in the NBA, while the Spurs have been struggling recently. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Celtics are 54-19 and have won seven straight games. They are on a roll and look primed for the postseason already. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the best duo in the NBA, and thanks to their depth, the Celtics are primed to start a new winning streak in San Antonio. The Spurs have had trouble with inconsistency so that they can take advantage in this game.

The Spurs are 31-41 but have lost two straight entering this game. They grabbed De'Aaron Fox by the trade deadline, but he joined Victor Wembanyama and is injured for the rest of the season. Now that those two stars are out, this offense needs a boost from Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle. If they can pull it off, this would be a massive win against the red-hot Celtics at home.

Here are the Celtics-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Spurs Odds

Boston Celtics: -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -560

San Antonio Spurs: +12.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +420

Over: 226.5 (-112)

Under: 226.5 (-108)

How To Watch Celtics vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/NBC Sports Boston

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics have been one of the NBA's most consistent offenses this season, thanks mainly to how much depth they have. They are seventh in scoring at 116.8 points per game, 18th in field-goal percentage at 46.3%, and eighth in three-point percentage at 37.1%.

Six different Celtics are averaging more than double digits, and Tatum is easily the best scorer on the team, averaging 27.1 points per game. Tatum also leads the team in assists with six per game. He makes this team go, but Brown helps the Celtics make up the best offensive duo in the NBA and averages 22.6 points per game.

Tatum and Brown have so much help next to them, as highlighted by Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Payton Pritchard. The Celtics can attack whoever they are playing in waves, and that's why they won the title last season. This game is no different against a short-handed Spurs team on the road.

The Celtics' defense is even better than their offense and is one of the best in the NBA. They are third in scoring defense at 107.7 points per game, third in field-goal percentage defense at 45.3%, and fifth in three-point defense at 35%.

The frontcourt has depth and is a massive strength, but the two best players are Tatum and Porzingis. Tatum leads the team in rebounding with 8.7 per game, and then Porzingis is second, averaging seven. Porzingis is also the block leader, averaging 1.6 per game. The Celtics also have a solid on-ball defense. Four Celtics average at least one steal, and Brown is the steals leader, averaging 1.3 per game.

This Celtics defense is so versatile that it can defend the Spurs all over the court and have no issues switching if needed. It should dominate a Spurs offense that has struggled and is missing some of its best players for the rest of the season.

The Spurs have the pieces to play well on defense, but it has not worked out this season. They are 23rd in points allowed at 116.3 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage allowed at 47.4% from the field, and 18th in three-point percentage allowed at 36.2% from behind the arc.

Without Wembanayama, Jeremy Sochan is the rebounding leader, and Charles Bassey leads the team in blocks, with 6.6 and 0.9 per game, respectively. The loss of De'Aaron Fox hurts this defense a lot, especially on the perimeter. Five players average at least one steal, and Paul and Vassell are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.3 per game.

The Spurs have a chance to be a great defensive team, but the pieces have been inconsistent. Wembanyama and Fox's injuries also hurt. This is a bad matchup against a Celtics offense that has been red-hot and shown they can score on almost anyone.

Why the Spurs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Spurs' offense has been mediocre this season. They are 15th in scoring with 114.3 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 46.5%, and 21st in three-point percentage at 35.5% from behind the arc.

Seven different Spurs are averaging over double digits in scoring, showcasing their balance. With Wembanyama and Fox out, Vassell is the leading scorer for the Spurs, averaging 16.5 points per game, and Castle is just behind him with 14.2 points per game. Then, the best passer on the team is Chris Paul, averaging 7.6 assists per game.

The Spurs' offense improved with Fox's addition, but things are much more complicated with him and Wembanyama out due to injury. Paul is key for running the offense, and both Vassell and Castle need to be able to score on this great defense.

Final Celtics-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Spurs are just outmanned in this game. The Celtics win and cover to extend their winning streak to eight in a row and dominate the game on the road.

Final Celtics-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -12.5 (-108)