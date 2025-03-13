ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Hawks prediction and pick.

Friday's matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and Atlanta Hawks promises to be intense. The Hawks, riding a four-game home win streak, face a Clippers team that has won four out of their last five. Trae Young's scoring prowess will be crucial for Atlanta, while James Harden and Ivica Zubac will lead the Clippers' charge. With key injuries on both sides, including Clint Capela and Kawhi Leonard, depth will be tested. The Hawks' high-scoring offense against the Clippers' solid defense will be a key battle, as both teams seek to maintain their playoff momentum.

Here are the Clippers-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Hawks Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -162

Atlanta Hawks: +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are poised to win and cover the spread against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night due to their superior defensive capabilities and recent form. The Clippers boast the fourth-best defense in the league, allowing just 108.7 points per game, which will be crucial in containing Trae Young and the Hawks' high-scoring offense. Additionally, the Clippers have shown resilience, winning four of their last five games, including a convincing victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday. James Harden's leadership and Ivica Zubac's dominance in the paint will be key factors. Harden's ability to create for himself and others, combined with Zubac's rebounding prowess, will challenge the Hawks' defense, which has struggled to protect the rim and rebound effectively.

The Hawks' defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in allowing dunks and corner three-pointers, will be exploited by the Clippers' versatile offense. Furthermore, the Hawks' recent success has been largely due to their offense, but they face a stiff test against the Clippers' stingy defense. Clint Capela's questionable status due to personal matters could further weaken the Hawks' frontcourt, making it difficult for them to match the Clippers' physicality and defensive intensity. Given these factors, the Clippers are well-positioned to secure a win and cover the spread, as their balanced roster and defensive strength should prove too much for the Hawks to handle.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks have a strong chance of winning or covering the spread against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night due to their recent form and home advantage. The Hawks are on a three-game win streak and have been impressive at State Farm Arena, where they have won four consecutive games. Trae Young's dynamic playmaking and scoring will be crucial, as he averages 23.8 points and 11.5 assists per game. Additionally, the Hawks' offense has been potent, scoring 117.4 points per game, which is significantly more than the Clippers' average defensive yield of 108.9 points. This high-scoring offense, combined with their home court advantage, positions the Hawks well to outpace the Clippers.

The Clippers face several challenges that could hinder their performance. They are missing key players like Ben Simmons and Kawhi Leonard, which affects their depth and defensive capabilities. Furthermore, the Hawks' ability to exploit the Clippers' vulnerabilities in defending three-pointers could be decisive. The Hawks allow 14.2 three-pointers per game, but they also shoot well from beyond the arc, which could stretch the Clippers' defense. If Clint Capela is unable to play due to personal matters, Onyeka Okongwu and Larry Nance Jr. (if available) will need to step up to maintain the Hawks' frontcourt presence5. Despite these potential issues, the Hawks' strong offense and home momentum make them a formidable opponent for the Clippers, potentially allowing them to win or cover the spread.

Final Clippers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

I predict the Atlanta Hawks will cover the spread against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Hawks' potent offense, led by Trae Young, will challenge the Clippers' defense, which has been solid but may struggle with depth issues due to injuries. Atlanta's home advantage and recent form, including a four-game home win streak, will be decisive. The Clippers' reliance on James Harden and Ivica Zubac will not be enough to contain the Hawks' scoring pace. Expect the Hawks to keep the game competitive, potentially securing a win or at least covering the spread as they continue their strong home performance.

Final Clippers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +3.5 (-115), Over 231.5 (-110)