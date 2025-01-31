ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Clippers have been solid this season but have so much potential to be even better, while the Hornets have struggled all year. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Clippers-Hornets prediction and pick.

The Clippers have won three of their last four games, are finally looking healthier, and have a 27-20 record. Norman Powell and James Harden are the two best players on this team, but with Kawhi Leonard back, the dynamic of how well the Clippers can play has changed. With this win, the Clippers can prove that when they are mostly healthy, they are a contender in the Western Conference.

The Hornets have had a rough season. They are 12-31 and have lost four of the last five games. They have some talent but deal with many injuries, and only Miles Bridges is available. This is a really bad matchup against the Clippers. The Clippers are better across the board, making this a giant challenge for the Hornets.

Here are the Clippers-Hornets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Hornets Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: -14 (-110)

Moneyline: -1000

Charlotte Hornets: +14 (-110)

Moneyline: +660

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Clippers vs. Hornets

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers have had a bumpy road this season on offense, but things might be different now with them finally being healthy. They are 23rd in scoring at 110.3 points per game, 12th in field goal percentage at 47%, and 15th in three-point percentage at 36%. Six Clippers are averaging over double digits in scoring on this offense. Norman Powell has emerged as the best scorer on the team, averaging 24 points per game.

However, the best all-around player on this offense is James Harden. He averages 21.7 points per game and is the engine behind this offense, leading the team with 8.4 assists. The Clippers also average 24.3 assists per game as a team. This offense gets a giant boost when Kawhi Leonard is finally healthy, and they should score easily on the Hornets because they have a lot of matchup advantages.

The Clippers' defense has been great this season. They are third in scoring defense, allowing 107.1 points per game, sixth in field goal defense, 45.2%, and third in three-point defense, 34.2%. The frontcourt has been dominant and a real difference-maker for the Clippers.

Ivica Zubac leads the team with 12.8 rebounds per game, good for fourth place in the NBA. Zubac also leads the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. Then, when it comes to on-ball defense, Kris Dunn is tied with Harden for the team lead with 1.5 steals per game. This defense is the best single unit in this matchup and should shut down an injury-ravaged Hornets roster on offense.

The Hornets have been awful on offense this season. They are 28th in scoring at 107 points per game, 30th in field goal percentage at 42.9%, and 23rd in three-point percentage at 34.5%. Seven different Hornets are averaging over double digits, but injuries have ravaged the entire roster, with LaMelo Ball out for some time and Brandon Miller out for the season.

Miles Bridges is the best player available. He averages 19 points per game and is currently the team leader in assists with 3.6 per game. The Hornets are already struggling to do much on offense, and with these injuries and facing this defense, it is a perfect storm of their not doing much at all. They are going to struggle in this game, and I don't expect them to be able to score much at all.

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hornets' defense has been a big bright spot this season. They are 13th in scoring defense at 112 points per game, 15th in field goal defense at 46.4%, and fifth in three-point defense at 34.6%. Down low, Bridges has been a beast, leading the team in rebounds with 7.3 per game.

Then, Moussa Diabate leads the team with 0.7 blocks per game. Regarding on-ball defense, their new trade piece, Josh Okogie, leads the team with 2.7 per game and is one of six players that averages at least one steal per game. This defense has a lot to like, but the injuries have decimated the Hornets, and I don't think they have the depth to slow down a mostly healthy Clippers roster on offense.

Final Clippers-Hornets Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are head-to-toe better than the Hornets entering this matchup. The Clippers are relatively healthy and have more talent than the Clippers, with Norman Powell, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard finally being healthy. Miles Bridges can't do everything himself for Charlotte. The Clippers win and cover in a massive blowout on the road.

Final Clippers-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -14 (-110)