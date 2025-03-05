ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Colorado-Texas Tech prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Colorado-Texas Tech.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have delivered a very strong season. They are, to this point in time, the only Big 12 team this season to beat the conference champion Houston Cougars on the road. They have worked their way into the upper tier of a very deep and competitive league. Coach Grant McCasland has shown that he is one of the better coaches in Division I basketball. The Red Raiders, who made the national championship game in 2019, have remained relevant on a national scale and are showing staying power as a program. They will get a relatively high seed at the upcoming NCAA Tournament and will have a very good chance of getting to the Sweet 16. If Texas Tech can get to the second weekend of March Madness, that would be a terrific accomplishment worthy of this team's regular season, and of the work this group has devoted to its overall improvement in 2025.

Here are the Colorado-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Colorado-Texas Tech Odds

Colorado: +17.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1280

Texas Tech: -17.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Colorado vs Texas Tech

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why Colorado Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colorado is not a good team, and no one will try to convince you that the Buffaloes are good. However, the spread is huge. It's late in the season. Texas Tech knows the Big 12 Tournament looms next week, with the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. Is this a game Texas Tech will be fully focused on? Is this a game which will witness a maximum emotional investment from the Red Raiders, knowing there are far bigger tests ahead in the month of March? This seems like a natural letdown spot for Texas Tech. It's not a question of how good or talented this team is. It is merely one of those games a good team will just try to get through without putting forth too much effort. We saw Auburn, having clinched the SEC championship, not put forth a maximum effort against Texas A&M on Tuesday night. Auburn has its home finale against Alabama this coming Saturday. It was a natural trap game for the Tigers. Texas Tech might not have the energy needed to really run up the score here.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech has been terrific in this college basketball season in the Big 12. Coach Grant McCasland has done a masterful job with this team. Texas Tech has shown organic improvement and evolution in terms of developing skill sets and figuring out solutions, but in addition to player development, we have seen a strong work ethic with this team. Texas Tech is going to put in the work so that if it has a 10-point lead at halftime, it will build that lead to 20 and cover the large spread here. Colorado is not a good team. Texas Tech is at home. You don't have to overcomplicate this pick.

Final Colorado-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

We will lean to Colorado but will not trust a bad team with our money against a good team. Sit back and maybe wait for a live in-game bet.

Final Colorado-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Colorado +17.5