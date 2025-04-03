ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with our continued coverage of UFC Vegas 105: Emmett vs. Murphy, presenting another betting prediction and pick for the Main Card action. This next bout takes place in the Bantamweight (135) Division and features Milwaukee's Cortavious Romious taking on South Korea's ChangHo Lee. Check the UFC odds series for our Romious-Lee prediction and pick.

Cortavious Romious (9-3) will make his second UFC appearance following a loss to Gaston Bolanos in his debut fight. He went 1-1 in two appearance on Dana White's Contender series and while he's got all the talent needed to succeed, he'll still be chasing the first elusive win in the UFC. Romious stands 5-foot-4 with a 68-inch reach.

ChangHo Lee (10-1) will also make his second appearance following a win over Long Xiao in his debut fight. He's a former 1-0 prospect under ONE Championship and after a split-decision win in his debut UFC fight, he'll be looking for a more definitive outcome as the betting favorite here. Lee stands 5-foot-8 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 105 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 105 Odds: Cortavious Romious-ChangHo Lee Odds

Cortavious Romious: +114

ChangHo Lee: -135

Over 2.5 rounds: -188

Under 2.5 rounds: +145

Why Cortavious Romious Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Gaston Bolanos – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Cortavious Romious came up short in his UFC debut as he was severely out-struck by his opponent in Gaston Bolanos. Romious is an extremely gifted athlete, fighting with a ton of energy and pop behind his punches. He's also very active with his high kicks and will mix them in at the end of combinations. As a striker, he's still very much a raw talent and will have to work on his accuracy, but he's got all the makings of a talented fighter that can win in a number of ways.

As it stands, Romious is much more adept with his wrestling and although he dropped his last bout decisively, he managed to land four of his six takedown attempts and gave himself a chance on the ground. More than half of his pro wins have come by way of submission and he certainly could stand to see success on the mat if he's able to capitalize on his control time. He's not much of a risk to get knocked out, so he could benefit from taking some chances during this fight to ensure a win.

Why ChangHo Lee Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Long Xiao – S DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

ChangHo Lee makes another appearance as a prospect with huge potential given his well-rounded fight game. He's still fresh into his MMA career, but he'll have the luxury of facing another opponent with similar experience and being billed as the betting favorite in this one. Lee is a much more measured striker than his opponent and puts great emphasis on his striking defense. If he's able to settle into a comfortable rhythm, he should be able to slide out of range and return with his own counter shots down the middle.

Winning the Road to the UFC tournament, Lee has experience fighting under pressure and this bout should be no different. He's a Southpaw striker and loves to clinch with opponents on the feet and along the fence, landing much of his offense from there and controlling the fight from an optics standpoint. He'll need to be diligent in controlling an unpredictable opponent like Romious, but his steady fighting style should slow this fight down to a pace where he's comfortable.

Final Cortavious Romious-ChangHo Lee Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting bout between two fighters with similar backgrounds, records, and both making their second appearance in the UFC. Cortavious Romious is certainly the more athletic fighter and he's willing to take more chances on the feet in hopes of hurting his opponent. ChangHo Lee, on the other hand, uses more of his striking to initiate the clinch situations and will be looking to control his opponent from start to finish.

While Romious is still green in terms of his striking, he features more variety in his offense and he's much more explosive thanks to his raw athleticism. If ChangHo Lee decides to clinch too often or make this a slow fight, Romious will certainly look for the takedown or heavy shots on the feet to turn the tide in his direction.

Ultimately, while ChangHo Lee has been more consistent up to this point, I don't expect Romious to give in to his tactics in making this a slow-paced fight fought in the clinch. Romious will find the more damaging shots as he gets the close nod on the judges' scorecards.

Final Cortavious Romious-ChangHo Lee Prediction & Pick: Cortavious Romious (+114)