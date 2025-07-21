Team USA Basketball has one clear-cut goal every four years: Dominate the game on all levels and continue the tradition of the best basketball coming from the United States. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA did exactly that in heroic fashion as they brought home the 17th gold medal in the country's history. In commemorating the 2024 Men's team, Nike will release an “Immortalized” pack of sneakers, worn by USA athletes and forever etched in history.

Dubbed “The Avengers” following Team USA's loss at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the squad saw the return of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry all playing together in their first Olympics ever. Other top stars in the league like Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, and Tyrese Haliburton all joined in the efforts to bring another gold back home.

Thanks to Stephen Curry scoring all 24 of his points from behind the arc in the Gold Medal game, the United States pulled off another close win against Team France. Now, Nike will release a pack of signature sneakers from the Olympic run centered around their key sponsored athletes.

Team USA Basketball “Immortalized” Nike Pack

While details are still being kept under wraps, Nike is expected to release a multi-shoe pack highlighting the Nike LeBron 22, Nike KD 17, and the Nike Book 1. The shoes are expected to release both in their standard colorways worn by James, Durant, and Booker throughout the tournament, along with a gold version signifying the Gold Medal win.

The Nike “Immortalized” Pack is expected to release August 8, 2025 as the retail price for pairs/packs has yet to be announced. The shoes are likely to land on Nike SNKRS app in an exclusive release, so be sure to follow on drop date for more information.

