A spot in the Sweet 16 is on the line as Creighton faces Auburn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Auburn prediction and pick.

Creighton is 25-10 on the year and went 15-5 in conference play, which earned Creighton the two seed in the Big East Tournament. They would have a bye into the quarterfinals. Creighton would defeat DePaul and UConn on the way to the Big East Finals. They would lose to St. John's there but still make the tournament. In the first round, Creighton would face Louisville. It was a tight game early, but Creighton would take a 15-point lead heading into halftime. Creighton would go on to win the game 89-75.

Meanwhile, Auburn enters the game at 29-5 this year, after earning the top seed in the SEC tournament. Still, they would exit the SEC tournament early after Auburn loss to Tennessee. Auburn would still get a one-seed in the NCAA tournament though, having a first-round matchup with Alabama State. It would be a one-point game with under two minutes left in the first half, but Auburn would extend the lead to ten by half-time. They would take over the second half, winning the game 83-63.

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Creighton-Auburn Odds

Creighton: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +340

Auburn: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Creighton vs. Auburn

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: TBS/truTV

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is ranked 34th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 32nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 42nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Creighton has been solid on defense this year. They are 91st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting seventh in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Creighton has been wonderful at not sending opponents to the line, sitting second in the nation in opponent free-throw attempts per game this year. Finally, Creighton has been great inside, sitting 16th in the nation in opponent two-point field goal percentage this year.

Ryan Kalkbrenner leads the way for Creighton this year, leading in points and rebounds this year. He comes in with 19.2 points per game while adding 8.7 rebounds per game. Kalkbrenner also has 1.6 assists and 2.7 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jackson McAndrew. McAndrew comes in with 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this year.

Steven Ashworth leads the team in assists this year, coming in with 6.8 assists per game this year while adding 16.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jamiya Neal. Neal is scoring 11.5 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this year.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn comes in ranked fourth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn is ranked seventh in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 34th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Auburn is third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. They have also been great from three, sitting 52nd in the nation in three-point percentage this year. Finally, they have been great late in games, sitting seventh in the nation in second-half points this year.

Johni Broome leads the way for Auburn this year. He comes into the game leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks this year. Broome has 18.7 points per game this year, with 10.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson comes in with 9.4 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the way in the backcourt. He comes in with 12.4 points per game this year while adding 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined by Miles Kelly who is scoring 11.9 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and one steal per game this year. Finally, Tahaad Pettiford comes in with 11.2 points per game while adding 2.2 rbeounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Final Creighton-Auburn Prediction & Pick

The Auburn offense has been wonderful this year, but the Creighton defense has been equally as strong. Still, there are a few key factors that will determine this game. First, Creighton is 101st in the nation in points per game and 27th in shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Auburn is 79th in opponent points per and 29th in opponent shooting efficiency. Further, Auburn is 138th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year, while Creighton is 65th. This will be a tight game, so take the extra points with Creighton.

Final Creighton-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Creighton +9.5 (-115)