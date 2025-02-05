ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Creighton-Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Creighton-Providence.

The Creighton Bluejays are the leader of the chasing pack in the Big East. They aren't in first place, but they lead the group of three teams which is chasing first-place St. John's. After the Johnnies beat Marquette on Tuesday night, SJU is 11-1 in the Big East. Creighton is second at 9-2. Marquette and UConn have three Big East losses. Those four teams are in the title hunt. St. John's is trying to pull away from the three chasers. Creighton — which already defeated SJU earlier this season, and is in fact the last team to beat St. John's — is by far the team with the best chance of either sharing the Big East regular-season championship with St. John's or getting the No. 1 seed at the Big East Tournament (and possibly both). That is what magnifies the stakes for the Bluejays as they head to Rhode Island to face Providence.

These teams met a few weeks ago in Omaha. Creighton won by 20. Providence will try to gain revenge and, in the process, help a former Providence head coach named Rick Pitino. (Never forget that Pitino's first Final Four did not come at Kentucky or Louisville; it came at Providence back in 1987, with a young point guard named Billy Donovan leading the Friars to an improbable regional championship.)

Providence is playing spoiler here. The Friars are 11-11 through 22 games. They will not make the NCAA Tournament unless they very improbably win the Big East Tournament. Not having big man Bryce Hopkins for a big chunk of nonconference play set this team back, and it has been an uphill battle throughout the grind of the long season. Let's see how much this team has left in the tank against a red-hot Creighton side which has won its last seven games.

Here are the Creighton-Providence College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Creighton-Providence Odds

Creighton: -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -160

Providence: +3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Creighton vs Providence

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

Why Creighton Will Cover The Spread/Win

Creighton is rolling. There isn't a whole lot else which needs to be said about a team which has won seven straight Big East basketball games and is 9-2 in the league through 11 games. It's hard to win major conference college basketball games on a consistent basis, but that is exactly what Creighton is doing. Some nights, it's the offense which maxes out. Other nights, the defense is there and ready to answer the bell. Creighton is getting well-rounded production — some of it shows up in the box score, but other forms of production such as defensive hustle and toughness are beyond what numbers can reflect. This is a really good team which has rounded into form. Providence does not appear good enough to stand in the Jays' way.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

This is a midseason home game for Providence. As hot as Creighton has been, this looks and feels like a natural letdown spot for the Jays, who are probably due for a clunker and — beyond that — are going to find it hard to maintain the same high level of intensity they have been bringing to the court. There is likely to be a night when the Bluejays are flat. Providence will be ready to pounce and take advantage.

Final Creighton-Providence Prediction & Pick

Creighton is superior, and the spread is not that big. Take Creighton at the current number. If it rises to 5.5 points before tipoff, however, you would probably want to stay away. If the line gets bet in the other direction, to 2.5 points, take Creighton even more firmly.

Final Creighton-Providence Prediction & Pick: Creighton -3.5