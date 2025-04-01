ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Cubs are in Sacramento to take on the Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Cubs-Athletics Projected Starters

Justin Steele vs. Luis Severino

Justin Steele (1-1) with a 8.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 9.0 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts, 2 walks, .314 oBA

Last Start: at Arizona Diamondbacks: Win, 5.0 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts

Away Splits: Both his starts were pitched away from Wrigley Field

Luis Severino has made one start this season.

Last Start: at Seattle Mariners: No Decision, 6.0 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts

Home Splits: This is his first home start of the season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Athletics Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -124

Athletics: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Athletics

Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT

TV: Marquee Sports Network, NBC Sports California

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chicago has been hitting the cover off the baseball. In their four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Cubs scored 10, 4, and 6 runs in three of their games. Their fourth game was only one run scored, but they still made some good contact. Additionally, Chicago absolutely torched the ball in game one against the Athletics Monday night. They have a great offense up and down their lineup. If they can continue to hit the ball well, and put up some runs Tuesday night, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

Justin Steele was able to flush his rough start in Tokyo with a decent outing against the Diamondbacks. Still, there is a lot for Steele to improve upon. He has allowed three home runs in his two starts, but his command has been pretty good. In fact, he might be catching a little bit too much of the plate. If he can get back to the way he was throwing the ball last season and live on the corners a little bit more, the Athletics are going to have a hard time hitting against him. Steele is a very good pitcher, and he should be treated as so.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are not the best offensive team, but they have the talent in their lineup. Brent Rooker is a home run threat every time he steps up, Lawrence Butler can really swing it, and Shea Langeliers is a solid offensive catcher. With that, they are facing a pitcher that has not been at his best this season. As mentioned, Steele has allowed three home runs, and opponents are batting over .300 off him. If the Athletics can take advantage of this, they will be able to keep this game within a run, or even cover the spread.

Luis Severino shoved in his opening start this season. He was able to shut down the Seattle Mariners over six innings, and he allowed just three hits. The right-hander has to control the zone a little bit more, but his ability to keep hitters off balance can not be overlooked. He is a solid arm and he can shut down any team on any day. If Severino is can cut down on the walks Tuesday night, the Athletics will be able to cover the spread.

Final Cubs-Athletics Prediction & Pick

I am fully expecting Justin Steele to return to his ace status in this game. I will take the Cubs to win.

Final Cubs-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Cubs ML (-124)