It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Cubs-Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have dealt with some bad news and some good news regarding their starting pitchers for 2025. Jordan Montgomery is done with the team, having had to miss the 2025 season with Tommy John surgery. On the other hand, pitcher Brandon Pfaadt just signed a big new extension to solidify his place on the pitching staff and within the organization. Guess who starts for Arizona in Game 3 of this series against the Chicago Cubs? This is a very attractive pitching matchup on the first Saturday of the new MLB season.

Cubs-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Shota Imanaga vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Shota Imanaga (0-0)

Last Start: March 18 vs Los Angeles Dodgers (Tokyo Series): 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 2 K

Imanaga's control was not especially sharp against the Dodgers, but Imanaga did not allow a hit to the Dodgers, a reminder of how good his stuff and location are. Imanaga is not a flamethrower. He won't smoke the radar gun. However, he gets great late movement on his pitches to get hitters off balance. No-hitting the powerful Dodgers in four innings shows that Imanaga is still the pitcher who flourished last season. There is no reason to think Imanaga will slow down for a Cub team which has a very legitimate chance to win a balanced and fluid National League Central, which is expected to be close and tightly-bunched all season long.

Brandon Pfaadt (0-0)

Pfaadt just received a big new contract, a proud moment for the young pitcher who helped the Diamondbacks make the 2023 World Series. Pfaadt gets a chance to instantly prove how much this deal means to him. He begins his quest to reward the Arizona organization for its faith in him. It's only March 29, but this is a huge moment in Pfaadt's career. It transcends the 2025 season, though this obviously could be a tone-setter for the rest of the year.

Here are the Cubs-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cubs-Diamondbacks Odds

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: +104

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Cubs vs Diamondbacks

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/5:10 p.m. PT