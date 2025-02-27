ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Davidson needs a win to get back on track, while VCU has been red-hot and is the best team in the A-10. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Davidson-VCU prediction and pick.

Davidson is 16-12 and has lost three of its last four games. Their only notable win is against Providence. They have suffered significant losses against Arizona, Gonzaga, and Dayton. Reed Bailey is the best player on the Wildcats and they need him to have a giant game in this matchup against the best team in the A-10 on the road. This would be a big bounce-back game for them.

VCU is 23-5 this season, with its only notable win against Dayton. The Rams have losses to Seton Hall, Nevada, New Mexico, St. Bonaventure, and Saint Louis. Joe Bamisile and Max Shulga are tied as the Rams' best scorer, and they are both in line for big games in this matchup. Davidson has been too inconsistent and VCU can take advantage and stay atop the A-10 with a win.

Here are the Davidson-VCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Davidson-VCU Odds

Davidson: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +860

VCU: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Davidson vs. VCU

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Why Davidson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Davidson has been inconsistent on offense this season and is in the middle of the pack of the A-10. They score 73.6 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.8%, and have a three-point percentage of 34.1%. In KenPom, this offense is still ranked in the top 100, with a 112 rating.

Three Davidson players are averaging over double digits this season. Bailey is the best scorer for the Wildcats, leading the team with 19.5 points per game. Bailey is also the engine that makes this offense go, leading the team in assists with 3.8 per game. The team as a whole is also averaging 15.2 assists per game.

Bailey is the best player for this offense, but Bobby Durkin and Connor Kochera have been great next to him. The Wildcats have an offense that should score on VCU, but the Rams still have the advantage on this side of the court.

Why VCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Davidson's defense has been ranked near the bottom of the A-10 this season. They allow 70 points per game, 44.3% from the field, and 34.8% from behind the arc. This defense is also extremely low in analytics, ranked 207th in KenPom, and has a rating of 109.1.

This frontcourt has struggled to find consistency this year. Bailey is the team's best rebounder and leads in blocks, averaging 6.3 and 0.6 per game, respectively. The perimeter defense has also struggled, with only two players averaging at least one steal, and Durkin is the steals leader, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Davidson defense has struggled most of the season and this is a bad matchup against VCU. The Rams have the best offense in the A-10 and will score easily against the Wildcats at home.

VCU's offense has been the best in the A-10 most of the season. They score 78.2 points per game, have a 45% field goal percentage, and a 34.3% three-point shooting percentage. They are also 45th in offensive rating on KenPom with a rating of 117.

Four Rams players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with both Bamisile and Shulga tied for the team lead in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game. Shulga is also the best passer on the team, leading the team with 3.9 per game. The team also averages 15.6 assists every time they hit the court.

VCU has playmakers all over this roster and they play a great offense. Expect the Rams to swarm this outmatched Davidson defense in this game, especially at home.

VCU's defense has arguably been the best in the A-10 and might be better than their offense. They allow 62.4 points per game, 39.1% from the field, and 30.6% from behind the arc. This defense is also 23rd in adjusted defense on KenPom, rated 96.2.

The frontcourt has been solid for the Rams down low. Jack Clark leads the team in rebounding, averaging 6.7 per game and the team is averaging 38.2 overall. This perimeter defense has also been excellent and the best part of this team. Five players average at least one steal, with Shulga also being the best perimeter defender, leading the team with 1.9 per game.

This defense is the X-factor in the game. VCU has the defense to swarm most of the Wildcats on offense. Bailey is good, but this defense has the talent to slow him down, too.

Final Davidson-VCU Prediction & Pick

Davidson has a solid offense and a star in Reed Bailey, but VCU is better. The Rams have more balance on offense and I trust Shulga and Bamisile more. This defense is also the best unit in this game. VCU shuts down Davidson and wins and covers quickly at home against Davidson.

Final Davidson-VCU Prediction & Pick: VCU -14.5 (-110)