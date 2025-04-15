ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

In game two, Brandon Pfaadt and Max Meyer face off! The Diamondbacks are playing solid baseball, while the Marlins have been solid but more inconsistent. This is a big series for both teams to gain momentum. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Marlins prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Marlins Projected Starters

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Max Meyer

Brandon Pfaadt (2-1) with a 3.50 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts through six innings.

Away Splits: (1-0) 6.00 ERA

Max Meyer (1-1) with a 2.00 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts through 6.1 innings.

Home Splits: (0-0) 1.59 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Marlins Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -164

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +138

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Florida, DBACKS.TV

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks barely missed the postseason last year with an 89-73 record. They are 9-7 and have won four of the previous five games. The Diamondbacks have been one of the best offenses in the MLB this season, after being great last year. Their pitching has struggled and has not improved much since last season. Corbin Carroll, Josh Naylor, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Eugenio Suarez, Gerald Perdomo, Gabriel Moreno, and Pavin Smith have been big standouts on this offense. Ketel Marte is a key player in this offense, but he's dealing with an injury. Zac Gallen and Brandon Pfaadt are the two biggest standouts on this pitching staff. The Diamondbacks have a lot of potential and can get

The Diamondbacks are starting Pfaadt on the mound in this game. He has a 2-1 record, a 3.50 ERA, and a 1.06 WHIP. He has allowed seven runs on 16 hits with three walks and 12 strikeouts. He also has a K/BB ratio of four. The Diamondbacks are 2-1 in his three starts this season. Pfaadt has a solid matchup in this game against the Marlins because Miami does not have much that is all that impressive on offense.

The offense for the Diamondbacks has been great this season. The Diamondbacks are seventh in the MLB in team batting average at .256 after finishing with a .250 last year. Perdomo, Suarez, and Carroll are the biggest standouts on offense. Perdomo leads in batting average at .333, in RBI with 13, and in OBP at .448. Then, Suarez leads in home runs with 15, and Carroll leads in total hits with 15. This offense has been red-hot, but a matchup against Meyer is a massive challenge. This is the biggest matchup that will decide the game between these two.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins were among the worst teams in the MLB last season, with a 62-100 record, but they have been solid this season with an 8-7 record. They have also won three of their last four games. The offense has been around average for the Marlins last season and into this season. The pitching has been solid compared to the previous season, especially after how much they struggled on the mound. Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, Griffin Conine, Matt Mervis, and Kyle Stowers have stood out despite their offensive struggles. Max Meyer, Connor Gillespie, and Sandy Alcantara have been solid for the Marlins in this pitching staff. The Marlins seem better than last season, but it remains to be seen by how much.

The Marlins are starting Meyer on the mound. He has a 1-1 record, a 2.00 ERA, and a 1.11 WHIP. He has allowed five runs on 15 hits with five walks and 19 strikeouts through 18 innings across his three starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.8. The Marlins are also 2-1 in his three starts. Meyer has a massive challenge against the Diamondbacks because of how much depth they have on this offense and how many different weapons they have.

The Marlins' offense has steadily gotten better and better this year. They were 14th in team batting average at .244 last season and have a .253 average this season. Stowers, Mervis, and Edwards have stood out on the offense the most for the Marlins. Stowers leads in batting average with .314 and in OBP at .410. Mervis is the home run leader with five and in RBI with 11. Finally, Edwards is the leader in total hits with 18. This offense has gotten red-hot recently, but they get a challenging matchup against Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks. This is a huge matchup in this game.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick

These two teams were very similar coming into this game. The Diamondbacks are the better all-around team, and I think they can pull off this win. The Diamondbacks win and cover on the road in Miami.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (-102)