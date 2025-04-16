ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Diamondbacks and the Marlins face off in the series finale! The Diamondbacks are red-hot, while the Marlins have been more inconsistent. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Marlins prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Marlins Projected Starters

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Edward Cabrera

Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2) with a 4.86 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts through 6.1 innings

Away Splits: (0-1) 7.20 ERA

Edward Cabrera (0-0) with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts through 5.2 innings

Home Splits: (0-0) 3.18 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Marlins Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -154

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Marlins

Time: 12:10 pm ET/9:10 am PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Florida/DBACKS.TV

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks barely missed the postseason last year with an 89-73 record. They are 10-7 and have won five of the previous six games and three straight. The Diamondbacks have been one of the best offenses in the MLB this season, after being great last year. Their pitching has struggled and has not improved much since last season. Corbin Carroll, Josh Naylor, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Eugenio Suarez, Gerald Perdomo, Gabriel Moreno, and Pavin Smith have been big standouts on this offense. Ketel Marte is a key player in this offense, but he's dealing with an injury. Zac Gallen and Brandon Pfaadt are the two biggest standouts on this pitching staff. The Diamondbacks have a lot of potential and can get

The Diamondbacks are starting Rodriguez on the mound in this game. He has a 0-2 record, a 4.86 ERA, and a 1.20 WHIP. He has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits with six walks and 20 strikeouts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.3. The Diamondbacks are 1-2 in his three starts this season. Rodriguez has been inconsistent, and a matchup against a Marlins offense that is playing very well is a bad matchup for him. This could end up deciding the game.

The offense for the Diamondbacks has been great this season. The Diamondbacks are fifth in the MLB in team batting average at .258 after finishing with a .250 last year. Perdomo and Carroll are the biggest standouts on offense. Carroll leads in batting average at .338, in home runs with six, and total hits with 23. Then, Perdomo leads in RBI with 16 and in OBP at .431. As good as this offense has been, Cabrera will give them a game in this matchup and won't make this easy. There's a chance this could decide the game.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins were among the worst teams in the MLB last season, with a 62-100 record, but they have been solid this season with an 8-8 record. They have also gone 3-2 in their last five games. The offense has been around average for the Marlins last season and into this season. The pitching has been solid compared to the previous season, especially after how much they struggled on the mound. Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, Griffin Conine, Matt Mervis, and Kyle Stowers have stood out despite their offensive struggles. Max Meyer, Edward Cabrera, and Sandy Alcantara have been solid for the Marlins in this pitching staff. The Marlins seem better than the disaster of last year, but the question of how much depends on whether they can find consistency.

The Marlins are starting Cabrera on the mound. He has a 0-0 record, a 3.18 ERA, and a 1.24 WHIP. He has allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts through 5.2 innings in just one start. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.7. The Marlins also lost his start, despite how well he played independently. Cabrera has a small sample size, but I think he can cause issues for the Diamondbacks on the mound, despite how well they are playing on offense.

The Marlins' offense has steadily gotten better and better this year. They were 14th in team batting average at .244 last season and have a .253 average this season. Conine, Mervis, and Edwards have stood out on the offense the most for the Marlins. Mervis is the home run leader with five and in RBI with 11. Edwards leads in OBP at .405 and in total hits with 20. Finally, Conine leads in batting average at .320. This offense has gotten red-hot recently, and they get a good matchup against Rodriguez due to how much he has struggled so far this season.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have the better offense and are the better team. I think the Diamondbacks ultimately win, but the Marlins keep this close and cover thanks to Cabrera's advantage on the mound over Rodriguez.

Final Diamondbacks-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Miami Marlins +1.5 (-128)