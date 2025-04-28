ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Arizona Diamondbacks look to pick up the win on the road in New York when they take on the Mets in the second game of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Mets prediction and pick.

Diamondbacks-Mets Projected Starters

Eduardo Rodriguez vs. David Peterson

Eduardo Rodriguez – (1-2) with a 4.40 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays after allowing four runs on six hits and one walk in 6.2 innings. He struck out five

2025 Road Splits: Rodriguez hasn't been as efficient on the road as he has been at home, where he is 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across 10.1 innings.

David Peterson – (1-1) with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP

Last Start: Peterson didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Phillies, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk across 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

2025 Home Splits: While Peterson is still looking for his first win at home, he's been solid with a 3.52 ERA and 1.57 WHIP through 15.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Mets Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +126

New York Mets: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Mets

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks are poised to take down David Peterson and the New York Mets on Tuesday, thanks to a combination of Rodriguez’s recent form and Arizona’s potent lineup. Rodriguez has settled in after a rocky start to the season, striking out 34 batters over 28.2 innings and posting a 4.40 ERA. In his last two outings, he’s allowed just three earned runs and has shown flashes of dominance, including a nine-strikeout, no-walk performance against Miami. Rodriguez’s ability to miss bats and limit walks when he’s locked in gives the Diamondbacks a clear edge, especially against a Mets lineup that has been prone to stranding runners in recent games.

Offensively, Arizona’s lineup is firing on all cylinders, with Josh Naylor (.318 AVG), Corbin Carroll (23 RBI), and Eugenio Suarez (10 HR) all producing at a high level. The Diamondbacks’ blend of power and speed has helped them win seven of their last twelve games, and they’ll be facing Peterson, who, despite a solid 3.29 ERA, has allowed 30 hits in 27.1 innings and has struggled to keep runners off base with a 1.43 WHIP. With Rodriguez trending upward and the Diamondbacks’ bats heating up, look for Arizona to capitalize on their momentum and outduel the Mets at Citi Field.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Peterson and the New York Mets are primed to outduel Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, riding a wave of early-season momentum and consistent pitching. Peterson has quietly become the anchor of the Mets’ rotation, posting a strong 3.29 ERA over 27.1 innings with 28 strikeouts and just two home runs allowed. In his last two starts, Peterson has gone 5.1 innings each time, surrendering only five earned runs combined and racking up 18 strikeouts, including a nine-strikeout gem against the Cardinals. His ability to limit damage and keep the ball in the park has been crucial, especially at Citi Field, where the Mets are an impressive 12-1 this season.

The Mets’ offense also gives Peterson a significant advantage, averaging 6.3 runs and over 10 hits per game in recent head-to-head matchups with Arizona. Their balanced lineup has consistently pressured opposing pitchers, and with the Diamondbacks’ bullpen showing vulnerability, New York is well-positioned to capitalize late. While Rodriguez’s underlying metrics suggest improvement, his 4.40 ERA and occasional command lapses leave the door open for a Mets lineup that thrives at home. With Peterson’s steady hand and the Mets’ hot bats, expect New York to continue their strong start and secure another win on Tuesday.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick

David Peterson and the Mets hold a slight edge heading into Tuesday’s matchup against Eduardo Rodriguez and the Diamondbacks. Peterson has been a steady presence in the Mets’ rotation, posting a 3.29 ERA and limiting home runs, while consistently pitching into the sixth inning. Although he’s allowed more hits recently, his ability to avoid big innings and keep walks to a minimum has kept New York in games. Rodriguez, despite a 4.40 ERA, has underlying metrics that suggest better performance, but he faces a tough road test against a Mets lineup that thrives at home. Expect a close game, but the Mets’ consistency at Citi Field gives them the edge.

Final Diamondbacks-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-148), Over 8.5 (-115)