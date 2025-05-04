ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Braves prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers-Braves.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already been hit hard by injuries to their starting pitching rotation and the back end of their bullpen. Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and Blake Treinen have all missed time or been noticeably limited by injuries in the first six weeks of the campaign. At one point in this young MLB season, they lost three consecutive series. Most baseball observers would say this team has not played its best and has not reached the ceiling of its capabilities. The Dodgers have been sloppy on defense, and they are not getting production from depth pieces in their lineup such as Michael Conforto and Max Muncy, among others.

Their record through 33 games: 23-10.

This team is just so loaded, so deep, so versatile, that other guys can step up and perform when needed. The Dodgers have a Plan B when their Plan A at a given position doesn't work out. This roster has been constructed so well that the Dodgers have options to carry them through a 162-game season. The Dodgers have won the first two games of this series in Atlanta, one with elite pitching (Yoshinobu Yamamoto) and one with elite hitting (Shohei Ohtani and teammates in a 10-run explosion). The versatility of the Dodgers has been on full display. Let's see where the Dodgers are after their next 33 games.

Dodgers-Braves Projected Starters

Dustin May vs Bryce Elder

Dustin May (1-1) brings a 3.95 ERA into May. He was ordinary in his last start against the Marlins. He will likely need to set a higher standard in this game against the Braves if the Dodgers are to come away with a victory. All the injuries to the pitching staff mean May really needs to give this team six innings if at all possible.

Last Start: April 28 vs Miami Marlins — 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 3 K

Road Splits: 2 starts, 11 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 1 HR, 6 BB, 6 K

Bryce Elder (1-1) owns a bloated 5.33 ERA. It is widely known that he is the weak link on the pitching staff in Atlanta. He really needs to step up and answer the bell — in this game, but also in the 2025 season at large. For Atlanta to get back to .500 and eventually clinch a wild card spot, Elder cannot be dead weight in the starting rotation. He needs to give this team length and a reasonable degree of quality over the long spring and summer.

Last Start: April 28 at Colorado Rockies — 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 3 K

Home Splits: 2 starts, 11 IP, 11 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 6 BB, 5 K

Here are the Dodgers-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Braves Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -154

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How to Watch Dodgers vs Braves

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers just do what they need to do in most games. They win almost 70 percent of the time, and this is with all sorts of injuries to the roster. They have been the thoroughly better team in this series, and now they go up against a weak Atlanta pitcher, Bryce Elder. Everything lines up well for the Dodgers in this game except for the bounce-back factor on the side of the Braves. Yet, the Braves were in a good bounce-back spot on Saturday after losing on Friday, and it didn't matter. The Dodgers will cash a ton of moneyline tickets this season, and in this game, they are moneyline priced at only -154, not the -200 or -225 at which the Dodgers will be priced in a lot of their games this year. That's value.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are too good and too talented to get swept. They are in a situation where they urgently need to win, and they are going against an inconsistent pitcher for the Dodgers, Dustin May. The Braves should be able to score at least five runs in this game and give themselves a very good chance of winning.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick

It's really hard to go against the Dodgers right now or at any other point in the season, but the Braves desperately need to win. Wait for a live-play angle.

Final Dodgers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Dodgers moneyline