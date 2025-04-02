ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Dodgers prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Braves are the last winless team in Major League Baseball. It is easily the biggest shock of the young season. The Braves have played six games and have come up empty each time. What is remarkable is that they just can't score. What is even more remarkable is that they can't score in the latter innings of games. The Braves have scored a grand total of nine runs in their first six games. They have scored a total of just one run in the sixth through ninth innings of those games, which amounts to one run in 24 innings. It is beyond all description. We know Ronald Acuna is unavailable, and that he is a sparkplug for this offense, but there are a lot of talented, proven, established hitters on this team. The Braves had a deep, tough, good batting order when they scored in historic numbers in 2023. Seeing this team, with a lot of those players, completely collapse in the first week of the 2025 season is a real shock. Everyone is wondering when — if — it will end for the 2025 Braves, who are digging themselves a huge hole behind the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets in the National League East.

Braves-Dodgers Projected Starters

Bryce Elder vs Blake Snell

Bryce Elder (0-0) has to step up for the Braves with Reynaldo Lopez hurt. The Braves can't expect him to dominate. They need him to be a five-inning, two-run guy on a consistent basis. They will take that. The hitters have to start supporting the pitchers. It's that simple for Atlanta. Elder can't worry about the bats. He just has to do his job and keep the Braves in this game.

Blake Snell (0-0) was not sharp in his first start of the season against the Detroit Tigers. He did not have his best stuff. He allowed a lot of baserunners and traffic. He pitched in a lot of jams. The good part is that he pitched out of most of those jams and enabled his team to win. The Dodgers certainly hope Snell gets better and sharper so that their bullpen will not be overworked the way it was last season.

Last Start: March 27 vs Detroit Tigers — 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 2 K

Here are the Braves-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Dodgers Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +194

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Braves vs Dodgers

Time: 8:35 p.m. ET/5:35 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South (Braves) | SportsNet LA (Dodgers) | MLB Network (National)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves just can't keep being this bad. It's just a matter of the laws of averages. There isn't a whole lot else to say. Blake Snell was not at his best in his first start of the season. The Braves have to hope Snell doesn't regain his edge in this game. It's that simple.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are unbeaten. They are rolling. They are facing Bryce Elder one day after beating Chris Sale. They have an ace-level pitcher, Blake Snell, on the bump. This is not complicated at all.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

If ever there was a time to roll with the Dodgers on the run line, this is it. It's a pitching mismatch in a game between an unbeaten team and a winless team on the unbeaten team's home field. Take the Dodgers.

Final Braves-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5