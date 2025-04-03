ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will begin a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies. Two NL contenders clash at Citizens Bank Park as we continue our MLB odds series while making a Dodgers-Phillies prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Phillies Projected Starters

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Jesus Luzardo

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0) with a 2.70 ERA

Last Start: Yamamoto went five innings in his last start, allowing two earned runs on five hits while striking out 10 in a no-decision against the Detroit Tigers.

Away Splits: Yamamoto is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA in his one road start in Japan. This will be his first away start on American soil. Yamamoto will face the Phillies for the first time.

Jesus Luzardo (1-0) with a 3.60 ERA

Last Start: Jesus Luzardo went five innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out 11 in a win over the Washington Nationals.

Home Splits: This will be his first home start of the season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Phillies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -134

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Phillies

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: Apple TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Shohei Ohtani clubbed a walk-off home run on Wednesday to keep the Dodgers undefeated. Somehow, the boys in blue keep finding ways to win, and it's been a remarkable start. Amazingly, the Dodgers have defeated a 1933 record for the best start to a season by a World Series champion. Many see this team as unbeatable, and it looks that way. But they need their best players to keep producing to keep this magical run going.

Ohtani is amazing. However, he struggled against the Phillies last season, batting .227 with five hits, including one home run and three RBIs, while also scoring a run. Ohtani will get a chance against Luzardo, who is the newest member of the Phillies. Meanwhile, Mookie Betts will get a chance to continue to shine. Betts has had a decent start to the season, batting .300 with three home runs and six RBIs while scoring six runs. Freddie Freeman has also struggled against the Phillies, batting .182 (4 for 22) with just three RBIs and a run. Therefore, both these sluggers, along with Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith, will want to produce.

The Dodgers will also need their bullpen to cover the heart of the plate while avoiding critical mistakes against a dangerous lineup. Likewise, they will want to protect any lead their starter gives them.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if their lineup can stay hot and make things difficult for Luzardo. Then, the bullpen must tow the line and hit their pitches.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Some experts believe the Phillies can beat the Dodgers. Well, this will be the first chance for the Phillies to prove it as they welcome the Dodgers into Citizen Bank Park. It won't be easy. But it's possible.

Kyle Schwarber is amazing and has remained one of the best hitters in this lineup. Moreover, he did well against the Dodgers last season, batting .333 (8 for 24) with three home runs and seven RBIs. Bryce Harper did not do so well against LA last season. Sadly, he hit just .182 (4 for 22) and did not gather a single RBI. Trea Turner did solid work, batting .333 with two home runs and six RBIs. Meanwhile, Nick Castellanos has had mixed results against the Dodgers, hitting .281 (9 for 32) with two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs.

The pitching staff has held up sp far this season. Ultimately, this bullpen will be tested immensely as they go up against one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball. Can they overcome it?

The Phillies will cover the spread if they can score early and score in bunches. Then, Luzardo must hit his spots and put his bullpen in a good spot to perform well.

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are 6-2 against the spread, while the Phillies are 4-1 against the spread. Ultimately, neither team has played enough games yet to provide a real distinction. But the Dodgers are still undefeated. Thus, no one has been able to beat them yet. I think that is going to change eventually.

After sweeping the first eight games, the Dodgers are overdue for a loss. While they handled the Atlanta Braves at home, the Phillies in Philadelphia will be significantly tougher. I can see the Phillies finding a way to not only hand the Dodgers their first loss but also cover the spread at home.

Final Dodgers-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies +1.5 (-144)