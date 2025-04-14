ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Barcelona holds a dominating lead on aggregate as they face Borussia Dortmund. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Dortmund-Barcelona prediction and pick.

It was a dominating first leg of this quarterfinal UCL fixture. Barcelona took 18 shots with ten of them on target. Meanwhile, Dortmund would manage just 13 shots with only three on target. Barcelona took the 1-0 lead on a Raphina goal in the 25th minute. Then, in the second half, Robert Lewandowski scored in both the 48th and 66th minute to take a 3-0 lead. Then, Lamine Yamal scored in the 77th minute to make it 4-0. Barcelona will now carry that 4-0 lead on aggregate into this second leg.

Here are the Dortmund-Barcelona Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Dortmund-Barcelona Odds

Dortmund: +280

Barcelona: -125

Draw: +320

Over 3.5 goals: +110

Under 3.5 goals: -134

How to Watch Dortmund vs. Barcelona

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

Why Dortmund Will Win

Dortmund has scored well this year, scoring in 36 of 44 games overall. They have scored 86 goals in those 44 games, good for 1.95 goals per game. They have also been great in UCL play, scoring in 11 of 13 fixtures so far this year. Further, they have scored 28 goals this year, good for 2.15 goals per game. Dortmund has been solid at home. They have scored in five of six games at home in UCL play, scoring 14 goals in the six games, good for 2.33 goals per game in the tournament.

Serhou Guirassy has led the way for Dortmund this year. He has been dominant in UCL play, scoring ten goals with four assists this year. Further, he has 14 goals and an assist in Bundesliga play. Meanwhile, Jamie Gittens has been solid. In Bundesliga play, he has seven goals and three assists on an expected goal total of just 3.1. Gittens has scored four goals on an expected 1.6 goals in UCL play. Finally, Karim Adeyemi has also been solid in UCL play. Adeyemi has scored five times with an assist in UCL play.

Dortmund has been solid on defense this year, giving up 64 goals in their 44 total fixtures. That is good for 1.45 goals per game. In UCL play, they have allowed just 18 goals, good for 1.38 per game. Still, of those 18 goals, nine have come over two games. Five were scored by Real Madrid, while Barcelona scored four in their last game. Still, Dortmund has been much better on defense at home. They have allowed just six goals over six games at home. They also have two home clean sheets.

Why Barcelona Will Win

Barcelona has scored very well this year. They have scored in 47 of 49 games so far this year, scoring 2.98 goals per game and scoring 146 goals over 49 games. They have also scored 36 goals in the ten UCL games so far. That is good for 3.27 goals per game so far in UCL play. Further, they scored in every UCL game, including all five games on the road. They have scored 15 goals in their five road games so far, good for three per game on the road.

It is the combination of Robert Lewandowski and Raphina that has led the way for Barcelona so far. Lewandowski has scored 25 goals and two assists in La Liga play, while he has nine goals in UCL play. Raphinha has scored 11 times with five assists in UCL play, while he has scored 13 goals with eight assists in domestic league play. Further, Lamine Yamal has been solid this year for Barcelona. He has three goals and three assists in UCL play, while he has six goals and 11 assists in La Liga play this year.

Barcelona has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 14 goals in UCL play so far, good for just 1.27 per game. Still, they have not been nearly as good on the road on defense. While they do have a clean sheet on the road, they have allowed goals in four of five games, and have allowed ten goals overall, which is good for two goals against per game when on the road.

Final Dortmund-Barcelona Prediction & Pick

In 2017, Barcelona was down 4-0 on aggregate heading into the second leg against PSG. They would push and score in the third minute of the game. Overall, they would score six times in the game, and win 6-5 on aggregate. Now Barcelona is up 4-0 facing Dortmund. Dortmund has scored great at home and Barcelona has struggled on defense on the road. Dortmund is not going to make the complete comeback, but the over is a solid play here.

Final Dortmund-Barcelona Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+110)