The Ducks and the Stars meet in Dallas! The Ducks can make a giant statement in this game after recent inconsistent play, while the Stars are arguably the best team in the NHL. We continue our NHL odds series with a Ducks-Stars prediction and pick.

The Ducks have struggled to find consistency this season. They have a 29-31-7 record and have lost three of their last four games. Troy Terry has been the biggest key for the Ducks this year. He has carried them when needed, and Frank Vatrano has had a solid season for the Ducks in this game. They need a monster game to get back on track and get a big win against the Stars.

The Dallas Stars are one of the best teams in the NHL. They have a 42-21 record but have lost three of their last four games. They have a lot of depth and come at teams in waves. Jason Robertson and Matt Duchene have been the best players for a loaded team in Dallas. This would be a big win against the Ducks, and they can bounce back and get back on the winning track after a recent skid.

Here are the Ducks-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Ducks-Stars Odds

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +280

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-138)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Ducks vs Stars

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+/KCOP/Victory+

Why the Ducks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks had been slightly better on defense than their offense. They allow 3.12 goals per game and have a 90.7% save percentage this season.

The two key goalies are Lukas Dostal and John Gibson. Dostal has 20 wins, 18 losses, and five overtime losses through 43 games. He also allows 2.94 goals per game and has a 90.8% save percentage. Gibson has nine wins, 10 losses, and two overtime losses through 26 games. He allows 2.82 goals per game and has a 91% save percentage.

The defense has improved, but the matchup against the Stars is different. This is a tough matchup. Dallas can attack other teams in waves. The Stars have the depth to overwhelm most teams in the NHL this season, and this game is no different. They might play well initially but will wear down as the game progresses.

Why the Stars Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Ducks' offense has struggled this season and has not improved much from last year. They score 2.63 goals per game, have a 12.8% power play percentage, and have a 9.6% shooting percentage.

Terry is the primary key for the offense. He leads the Ducks in total points with 49 and assists with 31. However, he is tied for third in goals scored with Mason McTavish at 18, and Vatrano is the team leader in goals with 20 on the season. Vatrano is second in total points at 41, and then McTavish is third at 40.

This offense has struggled to find any consistency this season. Terry is great, but he might have to do everything himself against the Stars. He's outmanned, and the Stars have the playmakers to shut down this offense for Anaheim completely.

The Stars have one of the best offenses in the NHL, a difference-maker unit. They score 3.38 goals per game, have a 22.6% power play percentage, and an 11.6% shooting percentage.

Duchene and Robertson are the two best players on a loaded Stars roster. Duchene and Robertson are tied for the team lead in points at 67. Roberston is the goal-scoring leader with 29, while Duchene is second with 26. Duchene is the assists leader with 41, and then Roberston is second with 38. These two are the Stars' statistical leaders, but Dallas has proven time and time again that it has the depth to compete with almost every team in the NHL.

Dallas has more offense than the Ducks, and they should be able to overwhelm a talented defense. However, things could get ugly for the Ducks in Dallas.

The Stars' defense has arguably been even better than their offense. They allow 2.62 goals per game and have a 90.9% save percentage.

Jake Oettinger is significant at the goalie position and is the primary goalie for an elite defense like Dallas. He has 30 wins, 15 losses, and two overtime losses. He also allows 2.55 goals per game with a 90.7% save percentage. Then, Casey DeSmith has been great next to him in a more limited role. He has 12 wins and six losses through 20 games while allowing 2.42 goals per game and has a 91.4% save percentage.

The Stars' defense can shut down a Ducks' offense already having a lousy season. I think this is a bad matchup for the Ducks, and the Stars have a sizeable advantage on this side of the court.

Final Ducks-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Ducks are struggling, and while Terry is someone to watch in this matchup, the Stars are too much. Dallas shuts down Anaheim and does enough to score on offense at home. Dallas wins and covers in this game to bounce back.

Final Ducks-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars -1.5 (-138)