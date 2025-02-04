ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Duke looks to continue their long winning streak as they face Syracuse. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Syracuse prediction and pick.

Duke comes into the game at 19-2 overall and 11-0 in conference play, sitting in first in the ACC. They opened the year 2-0 before a loss to Kentucky. They would then win the next two games before a loss to Kansas. Since then, they have won 15 straight. In their last game, Duke faced North Carolina. Duke dominated the game. They took the lead just two minutes into the game and would never give it back. Duke led by 22 at the end of the first half and would go on to beat their rival 87-70.

Meanwhile, Syracuse is 10-12 on the year and just 4-7 in conference play. That places them in 11th place in the ACC. It has been a middling season for Syracuse, with their longest winning streak being just three games, but their longest losing streak also being just three games. In their last game, they faced Cal. Syracuse would lead the game from start to finish. They would have a 17-point lead at the end of the first half and would win the game 75-66, breaking their three-game losing streak.

Here are the Duke-Syracuse College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Duke-Syrcuase Odds

Duke: -17.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -3500

Syracuse: +17.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +1280

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke is ranked third in KenPom's rankings this year. They are fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting third in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Duke has been amazing on defense this year. They are fourth in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, Duke is fifth in opponent effective field goal percentage. They also do not give up free points from the free-throw line. They are tenth in the nation in opponent free throw attempts per game this year.

Duke is led by Cooper Flagg. Flagg leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks per game this year. He comes in with 20 points per game with eight rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Kon Knueppel. He is scoring 13.5 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The backcourt is rounded out by Tyrese Proctor. Proctor is scoring 10.7 points per game this year while adding 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

In the frontcourt, Khaman Malauch leads the way. He is scoring 8.1 points per game while adding 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Why Syracuse Will Cover The Spread/Win

Syracuse is ranked 114th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 125th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 129th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Syracuse has been better on the offensive end of the court. They are 140th in the nation in points per game while sitting 172nd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been solid on the glass this year. They are 48th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year.

Syracuse is led by J.J. Starling. Starling is scoring 17.9 points per game this year, while also adding 3.8 rebounds per game and 2.6 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jaquan Carlos. Carlos is scoring 6.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Meanwhile, Eddie Lampkin Jr. leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with nine rebounds per game while adding 10.1 points per game and 2.4 assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Chris Bell. Bell is scoring 9.4 points per game while adding 1.9 rebounds per game this year. Finally, Jyare Davis is scoring 8.2 points per game while adding 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this year.

Final Duke-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

While Duke has been great on defense, the offense has also been wonderful this year. They are 34th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 17th in the nation in shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, Syracuse is 291st in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 190th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, while rebounding has been solid for Syracuse, sitting 48th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage and 216th in offensive rebounding percentage, Duke is better. Duke is eighth in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage and 36th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. Duke is also 29th in the nation in turnovers per game while Syracuse is 241st. Take Duke in this one.

Final Duke-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Duke -17.5 (-106)