It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Duke-Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Duke-Virginia.

The Duke Blue Devils are very much on track to get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. With Alabama losing to Auburn this past Saturday, and with other SEC teams likely to beat each other up over the next four weeks before Selection Sunday, it is increasingly likely that Duke will be a top seed when the brackets are revealed. More than that, Duke and Auburn are now the two teams with the best chance of being the No. 1 overall seed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Auburn is in the lead given its huge number of Quad 1 wins, but Duke did beat Auburn head to head and would be able to make a closing argument if it wins the rest of its games and Auburn loses multiple games. Auburn has the clear edge, but Duke is the only non-Auburn team in the country with any possible chance of getting the No. 1 overall seed for March Madness.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke leads Clemson by only one game in the ACC standings, and Duke lost head-to-head when it played the Tigers. Therefore, if Duke wants to win the ACC regular-season championship and preserve its current position as the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament, it absolutely needs to win this game. There is plenty of incentive for Duke to play well and keep winning. March Madness is what matters most, but finishing in first place in the ACC standings is definitely a big deal, the kind of memory these college athletes will carry for decades after their playing careers are over. This game matters a lot, and Duke is going to put in the investment of energy it needs to be successful.

Keep in mind, too, that Duke easily beat Stanford, allowing backups to get in the game early and rest the starters for this Monday road game. Also keep in mind that Virginia has an interim coach, Ron Sanchez, and will soon hire a new head coach. This is a Virginia program in transition. It will be hard to get maximum mental clarity for all 40 minutes. Virginia is going to buckle at some point.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have been playing better of late. They just did beat Virginia Tech on the road. Earlier this month, they hammered Pittsburgh on the road in the Steel City. Virginia is not quitting on this season or its interim head coach. The Cavaliers might not beat Duke straight up, but they are getting a ton of points and could easily cover the spread. Will Duke play with the desperation or hunger Virginia has? The Blue Devils will likely do enough to win, but will they pour so much of an investment into this game that they will win by at least 15? Different story. Duke might not play with the total desperation needed to score a blowout. This game might stay close the whole way.

Final Duke-Virginia Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Duke, but the point spread for a conference road game remains daunting. Maybe sit back and wait for a live bet opportunity.

Final Duke-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Duke -14.5