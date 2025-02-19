ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two mid-table teams face off as Everton hosts Manchester United. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Everton-Manchester United prediction and pick.

Everton comes into the game at 7-9-9 in the year, placing them in 14th in the Premier League. They are 13 points clear of Ipswich and Leicester in the relegation zone but are also 13 points behind Bournemouth for a spot in the Europa League next year. In their last game, they faced Crystal Palace. Everton would come away with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in that game.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is 8-5-12 on the year, placing them in 15 in the Premier League. They are 12 points clear of the relegation zone currently but 14 points shy of making a continental tournament next year. In their last game, they were on the road against Tottenham, where they fell 1-0.

Since the 2000-2001 season, these two squads have faced 53 times, with Manchester United winning 33 times, Everton winning eight, and there being 12 draws. Earlier this year, Manchester United defeated Everton 4-0.

Here are the Everton-Manchester United Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Everton-Manchester United Odds

Everton: +150

Manchester United: +190

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 goals: +119

Under 2.5 goals: -159

How to Watch Everton vs. Manchester United

Time: 7:30 AM ET/ 4:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match, including the playoffs.

Why Everton Will Win

Everton has struggled to score so far in EPL play this year. They have scored in just 13 of their 27 games this year, scoring just 27 goals in those 25 games. That is good for just 1.08 goals per game. They have been better at home,e though, scoring 1.38 goals per game at home this year while scoring in seven of 13 games at home this year.

Everton is led by Iliman Ndiaye. Ndiaye has scored six goals on an expected 3.6 this year. Further, Beto has been solid as of late. He has five goals this year in just four starts. Still, he has scored four goals in the last three games, all games he has started. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been solid as well. He has scored three goals with an assist. Finally, Dwight McNeil has three goals and three assists this year.

The Everton defense has been solid this year. They have conceded just 31 goals over 25 games, good for just 1.24 goals against per game this year. The defense has also been solid at home this year, with just 15 goals conceded over 13 fixtures. Further, they have five clean sheets at home this year.

Why Manchester United Will Win

Manchester United has scored in 15 of 25 fixtures this year in EPL play. They have scored just 28 goals overall, good for just 1.12 per gameTheyey have also struggled to score on the road this year. They have scored in seven of 12 road games this year, scoring just 11 goals, good for 0.92 goals per game.

With Marcus Rashford now out on loan, It will be Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes leading the way for Manchester United. Diallo has six goals and six assists this year to lead the way. Meanwhile, Fernandes has five goals and six assists this year, but three of his goals have come via the penalty kick. Further, both Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee have both scored three goals and added an assist.

Manchester United is giving up 1.4 goals per game in the EPL this year. On the road, they have been great, allowing just 13 goals in 12 fixtures. Further, they have four clean sheets on the road this year. Further, the defense has been great early in games this year. On the road, Manchester United has conceded just four goals in the first half this year.

Final Everton-Manchester United Prediction & Pick

Everton is scoring better as of late in EPL play. They have won four of their last five games with one draw. In the process, they have scored 12 goals in those games. Further, they have allowed just five goals in the last five games. Meanwhile, Manchester City has won just two of their last nine games, with one draw. They have been struggling to score as well. Manchester United has fallen victim to a clean sheet in their last two games while scoring just seven goals in their last nine games. The defense has also fallen off some. In those nine games, Manchester United has allowed 16 goals.

With the history between these two clubs, Manchester United may have a solid game, as they have won six straight over Everton. Everton has also failed to score in each of their last four meetings with Manchester United. Still, Everton gets the win in this one.

Final Everton-Manchester United Prediction & Pick: Everton ML (+150)