Feyenoord looks to continue their Champions League run as they face Inter Milan. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a Feyenoord-Inter Milan prediction and pick.



Feyenoord went 4-1-3 in the league phase of UCL play, placing them in 19th place and giving them a game in the first round of the knockout phase. This would result in Feyenoord facing AC Milan in the first round of the knockout phase. After winning the first game 1-0, they would hold on to a 1-1 draw in the second game, leading to a 2-1 victory on aggregate and the chance to face another team from Milan in Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan finished 6-1-1 in the league phase, placing them fourth in the UCL league phase, but tied in points with second and third, but behind on goal differential.

These two teams faced each other in the 2001-02 season, with Feyenoord winning the first leg of their match 1-0, and then a 2-2 draw in the second game.

Why Feyenoord Will Win

Feyenoord has also scored well overall this year, scoring in 31 of 36 total fixtures this year and amassing 74 goals. That is good for 2.06 goals per game. In UCL play, they have scored in nine of ten fixtures, scoring 20 goals, good for two goals per game. They have also been solid at home, scoring in four of five fixtures, and scoring eight goals in those five games.

With Santiago Giminez no longer with Feyenoord, Igor Paixao will lead the way for Feyenoord. Paixao has two goals and four assists so far in UCL play. He has six goals and seven assists in Eredivisie play. Meanwhile, Anis Hadj Moussa has also been solid for Feyenoord. He has three goals so far in UCL play, while he has four goals and an assist in domestic league play. Finally, Antoi Milambo has three goals and an assist in UCL play this year.

Feyenoord has had some struggles on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 22 goals over the ten fixtures so far. Still, they have two clean sheets overall. They have allowed nine goals in the five games at home so far in UCL play, with two clean sheets.

Why Inter Milan Will Win

Inter Milan has scored fairly well in UCL play. They have scored in six of eight games in UCL play, scoring 11 goals in the eight games. That is good for 1.38 goals per game this year in UCL play. They have not been as good in scoring on the road. They have scored in just two of their four road games in UCL play, scoring two total goals in the four games.

Lautaro Martinez has been great in UCL play. He has five goals in UCL play so far. He has ten goals and three assists in Serie A play overall. Meanwhile, Marcus Thurman has led the way for Inter in Serie A play. He has 13 goals and four assists in Serie A play, but has just one goal in UCL play. Hakan Calhanoglu has two goals so fr in UCL play, while he has four goals and three assists in Serie A play.

Inter Milan has been dominant on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just one goal so far in UCL play. That one goal was in their loss to Bayer Leverkusen 1-0. Still, they have seven clean sheets so far in UCL play. The lone goal they allowed was on the road, but they also have three clean sheets on the road.

Final Feyenoord-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick

Feyenoord has scored very well in some games in UCL play. They have five games in their ten games in UCL play scoring three or more goals. Still, they did struggle against AC Milan to score, scoring just two goals in the two games. They are now facing a team that has allowed just one goal in their eight UCL games, and that was against Bayer Leverkusen, who is one of the top goal-scoring teams. This is a game of contrasting styles, with Feyenoord playing quickly and scoring plenty, while Inter Milan is fine just playing solid defense. Still, with Feyenoord scoring much better at home, there is going to be an upset in this game.

Final Feyenoord-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick: Feyenoord ML (+460)