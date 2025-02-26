ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames continue their east coast trip as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Flames-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Flames come into the game at 28-21-8 on the year, currently in fourth in the Pacific Division and currently holding a wild card spot. Last time out, the Flames faced the Washington Capitals. Martin Pospisil scored first to give the Flames the lead, and Matt Coronato would add to it in the first period. After a scoreless second period, Alex Ovechkin scored his 883rd NHL career goal to make it a one-goal game. Still, Jonathan Huberdeau would score again for the Flames as they won the game 3-1.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 33-20-4 on the year, placing them in third in the Atlantic Division. While currently holding on to a playoff spot, the Lightning could make some moves to upgrade the roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, the Lightning faced the Edmonton Oilers. Leon Draisaitl scored on the power play to give the Oilers the lead, but the Lightning would tie it up in the period. Early in the second period, Brandon Hagel scored his 28th goal of the year to give the Lightning the lead. The Lightning would add another goal in the period, and then score again in the third, on their way to a 4-1 victory over the Oilers.

Here are the Flames-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Flames-Lightning Odds

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: +188

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How To Watch Flames vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nazem Kadri and Jonatha Huberdeau combine to lead the top line for the Flames this year. Kadri is tied for the team lead in points, coming into the game with 20 goals and 23 assists. He has four goals and 11 assists on the power play as well. Huberdeau leads the team in goals and is tied for the team lead in points. He has 22 goals and 21 assists this year, good for 43 total points. He also has seven goals and seven assists on the power play. Matt Coronato rounds out the line, coming into the game fourth on the team in points, having 15 goals and 16 assists this year.

It is MacKenzie Weegar who is third on the team in points, coming in from the blue line. He has six goals and 26 assists this year, with three goals and 12 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Blake Coleman leads the second line. He comes in with 12 goals and 17 assists this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 20-11-3 on the year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. He was solid in his first start since the break, stopping 27 of 29 shots in a win over the Sharks.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been led by Nikita Kucherov. He leads the team in assists and points. Kucherov has 26 goals and 59 assists this year, good for 85 points. He also has four goals and 29 assists on the power play. He is joined on the top line by Brayden Point. Point leads the team in goals this year, coming in with 31 goals and 29 assists. He has also scored 13 times on the power play with 11 assists. The line is rounded out by Jake Guentzel who is fourth on the team in points. He has 27 goals and 28 assists this year. Guentzel also has 13 power play goals.

Meanwhile, Brandon Hagel leads the second line this year and is second on the team in points. He has 28 goals and 37 assists. He is joined on the line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli is sixth on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 20 goals and 24 assists. Finally, Victor Hedman leads the way from the blue line with nine goals and 36 assists this year.

Andrei Vasilevsky is expected to be in goal for the Lightning. He is 27-15-3 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. He has won six straight games, allowing three or fewer goals in all six games.

Final Flames-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Lightning come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. A major reason is the recent play of Andrei Vasilevsky. Further, the Lightning are sixth in the NHL in goals against, while they score 3.58 goals per game this year. Further, they are fourth in the NHL on the power play. The Flames are 28th in the NHL on the penalty kill, and score just 2.65 goals per game. With the strong power play and the better goaltender, take the Lightning in this one.

Final Flames-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (+106)