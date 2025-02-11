ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Florida State Seminoles have been in the middle of a disappointing ACC season, owning a 14-9 record overall and a 5-7 mark in the conference. It won't get any easier when they face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, as they are 10-3 in the conference this season and have an 18-6 overall record. Wake Forest's stellar record has them in fourth in the conference, with SMU nipping at their heels. Meanwhile, Florida State and Pitt are in a tie for ninth. These programs played once during the 2023-24 season, with Florida State escaping with a five-point victory at home as three-point underdogs. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida State-Wake Forest prediction and pick.

After a four-game losing streak, Florida State finally won its last game against Notre Dame. The Seminoles had lost two of those games as favorites, but it isn't easy to win conference games on the road, and two of those losses came at Cal and Boston College. Florida State's problem is that it has lost four consecutive road games, putting its record at 1-6 on the season. They are also battling with the news of their head coach, Leonard Hamilton, resigning at the end of the season.

Wake Forest has been good at home this season, losing once in 12 games. The Demon Deacons have been on a much better run of form, winning three consecutive games after entering those matchups with tight spreads. The two losses before those games came against Louisville and Duke as significant underdogs. All six of Wake Forest's losses this season have come as underdogs, while they are undefeated when they are a favorite.

Here are the Florida State-Wake Forest College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Florida State-Wake Forest Odds

Florida State: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Wake Forest: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -285

Over: 141.5 (-112)

Under: 141.5 (-108)

How to Watch Florida State vs. Wake Forest

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV:

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest hasn't been good offensively this season, which is good news for Florida State. The Seminoles get into trouble when they get into shootouts, as that isn't their game. The Seminoles rank 160th in team defense, but the Demon Deacons are much worse offensively, ranking 277th with 70.4 points per game.

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wake Forest had some lousy luck with covering spreads earlier in the season and was one of the least profitable programs in the Big Ten for bettors. However, they covered the spread in eight of their past ten games, putting their betting record much closer to the 50% mark. Meanwhile, the Seminoles are trending in the opposite direction, as they covered many spreads earlier in the season but failed to cover in four of their past five games.

Wake Forest's defense will be an obstacle for Florida State, as the Demon Deacons are 47th in the nation with 66.5 points allowed per game. The Seminoles' offense is their most significant strength, but this is a poor matchup. Wake Forest's game plan is to protect the paint and allow opponents to shoot the three, which Florida State doesn't do often and aren't great at doing when they do. Florida State is in trouble if this game turns into a paint battle.

Final Florida State-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick

Both these teams will want to slow down the tempo and let their offensive efficiency reign supreme. A lack of three-point shooting and plenty of interior play has the makings of a low-scoring game, especially when both defenses are better than their opposing offenses.

Final Florida State-Wake Forest Prediction & Pick: Under 141.5 (-108)