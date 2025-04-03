ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two one-seeds face off in the Final Four as Florida faces Auburn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Florida-Auburn prediction and pick.

Florida enters the game at 34-4 on the year. After winning the SEC tournament, they would earn a one-seed in the NCC tournament. Florida would defeat Norfolk State, and then survive UConn with a two-point win. After beating Maryland by 16, Florida would face Texas A&M in the Elite Eight. Florida would be up three at the end of the first half, but then struggle early in the second half. Texas Tech would have a nine-point lead with just 3:14 left to play, but Florida would make the comeback. TTheywould do on to win the game 84-79.

Meanwhile, Florida's SEC rival Auburn joins them in the Final Four. They were 32-5 this year and SEC regular season champions. While they lost to Tennessee in the SEC tournament, they would still earn a one-seed. Auburn has been great in the tournament. They beat Alabama St and Creighton with ease. They would struggle with Michigan some but still come away with a 13-point win. Then, last time out, they faced Michigan State. Auburn would lead by nine at the end of the first half, and hold on to win the game 70-64.

Here are the Florida-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Florida-Auburn Odds

Florida: -2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -146

Auburn: +2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 159.5 (-115)

Under: 159.5 (-105)

How to Watch Florida vs. Auburn

Time: 6:09 PM ET/ 3:09 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida is ranked third in KenPom's current rankings. They are second in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting tenth in adjusted defensive efficiency. Florida has also been dominant on offense this year. They are third in the nation in points per game while sitting 41st in the nation in shooting efficiency. They have also shot well from three. Florida is 70th in the nation in three-point percentage while sitting 24th in the nation in made three-point attempts per game.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads the way for Florida. He is scoring 18.1 points per game while adding 4.2 assists per game this year. Clayton has rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined by Alijah Martin. Martin is scoring 14.5 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds with 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game this year. Finally, Will Richard has 13.3 points per game, while adding 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Alex Condon leads the way. He comes in with 7.7 rebounds per game while adding 10.8 points, 2.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game this year.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn comes in ranked fourth in KenPom's rankings this year. They are third in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting eighth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Auburn is ranked 11th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 47th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, Auburn is fourth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. They have also been great from three, sitting 63rd in the nation in three-point percentage this year. Finally, they have been great late in games, sitting seventh in the nation in second-half points this year.

Johni Broome leads the way for Auburn this year. He comes into the game leading the team in points, rebounds, and blocks this year. Broome has 18.7 points per game this year, with 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Chaney Johnson. Johnson comes in with 9.1 points per game while adding 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Chad Baker-Mazara leads the way in the backcourt. He comes in with 12.2 points per game this year while adding 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year. He is joined by Miles Kelly who is scoring 11.4 points per game while adding 3.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and one steal per game this year. Finally, Tahaad Pettiford comes in with 11.7 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Final Florida-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Florida and Auburn faced in the regular season, with Florida coming away with a 90-81 victory. These are two very similar teams. Florida is slightly better on offense this year overall. Also, both teams shoot well from three. Auburn is eight against the three and Florida is sixth. Further, Auburn is 28th in opponent shooting efficiency while Florida is ninth in opponent shooting efficiency. Still, second chance points may be the difference. Auburn is 35th in offensive rebounding percentage, but Florida is fourth. Take Florida in this one.

Final Florida-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Florida -2.5 (-112)